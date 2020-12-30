Lower legal drinking age to 21 years, reduce dry days to boost excise revenue: Delhi panel

Delhi panel suggests reducing legal drinking age to 21

A committee set up by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in September has suggested the legal drinking age in the National Capital be reduced from 25 years to 21 years to boost alcohol sale which would add to the excise revenue.

The panel that was set up to suggest ways in which Delhi can earn more in excise revenue has recommended that the number of dry days in a year be reduced to three – October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), August 15 (Independence Day), and January 26 (Republic Day).

The committee has further suggested the Delhi government to issue licences to departmental stores to sell soft liquor such as beer and wine, reported the Times of India.

At present, there are 125 departmental stores that sell beer and wine. They are required to ensure that the storage of liquor does not occupy more than 10 percent of their total floor area. The Delhi panel has urged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to ease the norms for getting licence to sell soft liquor.

The report prepared by the committee states that there are 864 liquor stores operated by government agencies in Delhi; however, they are not evenly distributed. The panel proposed to ensure that these stores are located across all 272 municipal wards, NDMC areas, and at Indira Gandhi International Airport.