Lower day temperatures are making the cold wave in north India more intense

Nilutpal Thakur
Dec 27, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

The chill is biting more because both cold wave and cold day conditions are prevailing at the same time, which in turn is being triggered by icy cold winds from the Himalayas and a dense layer of fog that is blocking sunshine.

The first cold wave of the season, sweeping swathes of north India and finally bringing in the much-awaited winter chill, is quite normal for this time of the year. In fact, it was a little late this time in coming after a comparatively warmer first half of December.

The biting cold is the result of dry northerly and north-westerly winds from the Himalayas, which are bringing in frigid conditions to the northwestern plains.

Though the nights have been getting colder steadily over the past few weeks, the days have been quite warm as the day temperatures have been above normal until Christmas, when the maximum temperature fell to 16.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum to 5.3 degrees in Delhi.

A day later, on December 26, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 15.6 degrees while the minimum was 5 degrees. Mungeshpur in north Delhi had a maximum of 11.4 degrees, Ayanagar 14.2 and Palam 12.6 degrees Celsius. Gurgaon recorded a maximum and minimum of 13.7 and 3.9 degrees and Noida 13.2 and 7.4. Elsewhere in north India, Fatehpur Shekhawati recorded a minimum of -1.5°c, Churu and Pilani froze at zero degrees, and Hisar, Narnaul and Alwar recorded 2 degrees.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said similar conditions will prevail for the next couple of days after which the intensity of fog may decrease, leading to a marginal increase in day temperatures and abatement of the cold wave.

Cold wave and cold day