you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Low intensity blast on board Kalindi Express near Kanpur, no casualty

The incident happened in the washroom of a general compartment of the train when it stopped at Barrajpur station around 7.10 pm, railway officials said.

Representative Image
Representative Image
A low intensity blast took place on board the Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Kanpur on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the washroom of a general compartment of the train when it stopped at Barrajpur station around 7.10 pm, railway officials said.

The station is about 30 km from Kanpur.

The officials said prima facie it appeared to be a blast of explosives.

There were no reports of any injury or casualty, they added.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 09:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

