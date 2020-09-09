Lottery Sambad Result September 9: 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' lottery results at 4 pm

Lottery Sambad Result September 9: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of its 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' lottery at 4 pm on September 9. The result can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

The winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, third is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. The fifth prize is of Rs 120 and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Here’s how you can check the results:

> Go to the official website Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in

> Go to West Bengal State Lottery 4 pm result and click on it

> View the West Bengal State Lottery result

Things to know:

> If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, then the winner will have to be present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

> The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the lottery result.

> After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

> The winning amount will be handed over after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.