Lottery sambad result September 3: West Bengal lottery 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' results

Lottery Sambad Result September 3: 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' is one of the popular West Bengal weekly lottery held on every Thursday. This week’s lottery result will be published on the official Sambad Lottery website — lotterysambadresult.in on September 3 at 4 PM.

The lottery enthusiasts who bought the ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ weekly lottery ticket can check the results on the given website for the detailed list of lucky prize winners.

The cost of a single ticket of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Thursday weekly lottery is Rs 6 and lucky first prize winner will get Rs 50 lakh prize money. The second prize is Rs 9,000. The third prize is Rs 500, and the fourth prize is Rs 250. The fifth prize is Rs 120, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

If a ticket holder's lottery ticket matches the winning number, then the winner will have to be present it before the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the West Bengal state lottery result.

After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. After the complete process, the winner can take the prize money home. The amount will be received after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.