Lottery Sambad Result September 24: 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery result to be announced today at 4 pm

Lottery Sambad Result September 24: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ at 4 pm on September 24. The result can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

Lottery enthusiasts who bought the ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' weekly lottery ticket can check the results on the given website for the detailed list of lucky prize winners.

The cost of a single ticket of the 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' Thursday weekly lottery is Rs 6 and the lucky first prize winner will get Rs 50 lakh prize money. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. The fifth prize is Rs 120 and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Steps to check the Lottery Sambad result:

> Go to the official website Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in> Go to West Bengal State Lottery 4 pm result and click on it

> West Bengal State Lottery result will be displayed

Things to know:

> If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, then the winner will have to present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.> The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the lottery result.> After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

> The winning amount will be handed over after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta> Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha> Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak> Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi> Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay> Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar> Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati