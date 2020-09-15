Lottery Sambad Result Declared: 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery winners announced @lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery Sambad Result September 15: 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' is one of the most popular West Bengal weekly lotteries held every Tuesday. This week’s lottery result has been published on the official Sambad Lottery website — lotterysambadresult.in on September 15 at 4 PM.

The lottery enthusiasts who bought the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ weekly lottery ticket can check the results on the given website for the detailed list of lucky prize winners.

The cost of a single ticket of the 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' Tuesday weekly lottery is Rs 6 and the lucky first prize winner will get Rs 50 lakh prize money. The second prize is Rs 9,000. The third prize is Rs 500, and the fourth prize is Rs 250. The fifth prize is Rs 120, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

How to check West Bengal lottery 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' results:

> Go to the official website Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in

> Go to West Bengal State Lottery 4 pm result and click on it

> View the West Bengal State Lottery result

If a ticket holder's lottery ticket matches the winning number, then the winner will have to present it before the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the West Bengal state lottery result.

After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. After the complete process, the winner can take the prize money home. The amount will be received after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta> Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha> Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak> Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi> Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay> Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar> Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati