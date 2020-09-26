Lottery Sambad result on September 26: Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery results at 4 pm today

Lottery Sambad Result September 26: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery’ at 4 pm on September 26. The result can be checked at https://lotterysambadresult.in/

The winner of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will take home Rs 26 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. The fifth prize is of Rs 120 and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Steps to check the Lottery Sambad result:

> Go to the official website Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in> Go to West Bengal State Lottery 4 pm result and click on it

> West Bengal State Lottery result will be displayed

Things to know: