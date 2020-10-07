Lottery Sambad Result on October 7: 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' lottery winners to be annouced at 4 pm today

Lottery Sambad Result on October 7: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the result of 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' lottery at 4 pm today. Lottery enthusiasts who tried their luck can check the results on the official Sambad Lottery website — lotterysambadresult.in.

'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' is one of the most popular West Bengal weekly lotteries held every Wednesday.

The cost of a single ticket of the 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' Wednsday weekly lottery is Rs 6 and the lucky first prize winner gets Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, third prize is Rs 500, and the fourth prize is Rs 250. The fifth prize is Rs 120, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Steps to check West Bengal lottery 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' results:

> Visit the official website Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in> Click on the West Bengal State Lottery 4 pm result

> View the West Bengal State Lottery result

If a ticket holder's lottery ticket matches the winning number, then the winner will have to present it before the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the West Bengal state lottery result.

After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. After the complete process, the winner can take the prize money home. The amount will be received after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta> Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha> Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi> Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay> Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar> Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati