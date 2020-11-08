172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|lottery-sambad-result-november-8-dear-bangasree-ichamati-lottery-winners-to-be-announced-today-at-4-pm-6086451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lottery Sambad Result November 8: ‘Dear Bangasree Ichamati’ lottery winners to be announced today at 4 pm

The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' lottery will win Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. The fifth prize is Rs 120. Besides, there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Lottery Sambad Result November 8: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the results of 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' lottery on November 8 at 4 pm. The result can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in

The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' lottery will win Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. The fifth prize is Rs 120. Besides, there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' are announced every Sunday at 4 pm.

Close

Here are the steps to check 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' lottery results:

related news

> Go to the official website of Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in
> Look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 8.11.2020 Dear Bangasree Ichamati' 4 pm result and click on it

> The West Bengal State Lottery result will be displayed.

Things you should know:

> If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

> The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the lottery result.

> After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

> The winning amount will be handed over after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
> Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
> Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
> Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
> Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
> Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar> Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 08:50 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Dear Bangasree Ichamati #India #lottery #Lottery Sambad

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.