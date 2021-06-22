MARKET NEWS

Lottery Sambad Result June 22: ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery winners to be announced today at 4 pm

Lottery Sambad Result: The first prize winner will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. While the fifth prize is Rs 120, the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST
Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' are announced every Monday at 4.00 pm.

Lottery Sambad Result: The West Bengal State Lottery Department to be announce the results of its 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery on June 22 at 4 pm. The result can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize winner will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. While the fifth prize is Rs 120, the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' are announced every Tuesday at 4 pm.

Here is how you can check the results:

Go to the official website of Sambad Lottery—lotterysambadresult.in.

Look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 22.6.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' 4.00 pm result and click on it

View the West Bengal State Lottery result

Things to know:

If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the result.

After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

The winning amount will be handed over after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha #India #lottery #Lottery Sambad #west bengal
first published: Jun 22, 2021 07:35 am

