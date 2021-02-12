Lottery Sambad Result February 12: ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ lottery winners to be announced today at 4 pm

Representative image

Lottery Sambad Result: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce results of its 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' lottery at 4.00 pm on February 12. The result can be checked at lotterysambadresult. in.

The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. While the fifth prize is Rs 120, the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' are announced every Friday at 4.00 pm.

Here is how you can check the results:

> Go to the official website of Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in.

> Look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 12.2.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' 4 pm result and click on it

> View the West Bengal State Lottery result

Things to know:

> If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

> The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the lottery result.

> After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

> The winning amount will be handed over after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

> Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

> Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

> Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

> Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

> Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

> Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar