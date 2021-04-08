English
Lottery Sambad Result April 8: 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery winners to be announced at 4 pm

Lottery Sambad Result: The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
Representative image

Lottery Sambad Result: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of its 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery on April 8 at 4.00 pm. The result can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. The fifth prize is Rs 120, while the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' are announced every Thursday at 4.00 pm.

Here is how you can check the results:

> Go to the official website of Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in.

> Look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 8.4.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' 4 pm result and click on it

> View the West Bengal State Lottery result

Things to know:

> If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

> The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the lottery result.

> After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

> The winning amount will be handed over after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

> Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

> Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

> Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

> Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

> Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

> Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi #India #lottery #Lottery Sambad #west bengal
first published: Apr 8, 2021 07:51 am

