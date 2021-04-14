English
Lottery Sambad Result April 14: ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lottery winners to be announced today at 4 pm

Lottery Sambad Result: The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. While the fifth prize is Rs 120, the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

Moneycontrol News
April 14, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
Representative image

Lottery Sambad Result: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of its 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' lottery on April 14 at 4 pm. The result can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' are announced every Wednesday at 4.00 pm.

Here is how you can check the results:

> Go to the official website of Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in.

> Look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 14.4.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' 4 pm result and click on it

Things to know:

> If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

> The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the lottery result.

> After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

> The winning amount will be handed over after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

> Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

> Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

> Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

> Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

> Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak #India #lottery #Lottery Sambad
first published: Apr 14, 2021 07:58 am

