Lost crores, say Delhi traders affected by fire in India's largest wholesale electrical, electronics market

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, four to five buildings each housing 20 to 25 shops have been affected by the fire while three buildings collapsed during firefighting operations.

The main road in Chandni Chowk

In the narrow bylanes of Delhi's Chandni Chowk, firefighters toiled for hours to douse a blaze that overnight gutted around 100 shops of a wholesale market of electrical and electronic goods.

Ignoring the intermittent sounds of blasts and policemen warning of boned-out portions of buildings collapsing, dejected traders, who had their faces covered with handkerchiefs to prevent the stench, waited impatiently to enter their incinerated shops to recover whatever they could.

Amid the haze of smoke billowing from the burnt-out shops at Mahalaxmi Market in the Bhagirath Palace area, the largest wholesale markets for electrical and electronics in the country, policemen could be seen warning people against getting near the affected buildings.

"Don't stand so dangerously close. The building is still burning and might collapse anytime. If something happens to us it's okay but nothing should happen to you," a police personnel told a trader.

"Portions of a building collapsed and the AC compressors exploded. We are unable to go near the building," a fire department official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

