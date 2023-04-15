Loss of lives in Maharashtra bus accident deeply distressing: President Droupadi Murmu

The loss of lives in a bus accident in Maharashtra’s Raigad is deeply distressing, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday, and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

”I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she said.Thirteen persons, including at least five minors, were killed and 29 others injured after a bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district early on Saturday, police said.”

The loss of lives in a bus accident in Raigad, Maharashtra is deeply distressing. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the president tweeted.