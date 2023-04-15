English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Loss of lives in Maharashtra bus accident deeply distressing: President Droupadi Murmu

    President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences to the victims of the bus accident which took place in Maharashtra today.

    PTI
    April 15, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
    President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences to the bereaved families.

    The loss of lives in a bus accident in Maharashtra’s Raigad is deeply distressing, President Droupadi Murmu said

    The loss of lives in a bus accident in Maharashtra’s Raigad is deeply distressing, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday, and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

    ”I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she said.Thirteen persons, including at least five minors, were killed and 29 others injured after a bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district early on Saturday, police said.”

    The loss of lives in a bus accident in Raigad, Maharashtra is deeply distressing. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the president tweeted.

    PTI
    Tags: #Droupadi Murmu #India #Maharashtra
    first published: Apr 15, 2023 03:03 pm