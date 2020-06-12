App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lord Venkateswara temple nets Rs 43 lakh on reopening day

Only 7,000 devotees were permitted when the shrine reopened on Thursday and this ceiling would be continued in future also, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

After an over 80-day COVID-19 lockdown, the sacred Hundi (offering box) at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala fetched about Rs 43 lakh in cash on the reopening day on June 11, a temple official said.

Only 7,000 devotees were permitted when the shrine reopened on Thursday and this ceiling would be continued in future also, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The Hundi was emptied on Friday for counting of the collections on June 11, the official told PTI, adding that cash offerings by devotees amounted to Rs 43 lakh, besides gold and silver offerings.

Close

Meanwhile, Rs 300 entry tickets for worship for the day bought by devotees online from across the country, mostly from Andhra Pradesh, accounted for about Rs nine lakh,he said.

related news

Before the lockdown, the Hundi used to draw a daily collection of between Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3.5 crore, he said.

The TTD Board, in its February special meeting, had approved the temple budget proposals, envisaging a total revenue of about Rs 3,310 crore during the fiscal year, of which cash offerings to be made by devotees were also projected at Rs 1,351 crore, the official said.

Due to unprecedented impact created by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown, the hill temple, the richest in the world had to incur a loss of Rs 500 crore, he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Lord Venkateswara temple #Tirumala

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

3 diamond factory owners in Surat penalised for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

3 diamond factory owners in Surat penalised for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Pakistan forecasts fiscal deficit of 7% of GDP in FY21 as coronavirus bites

Pakistan forecasts fiscal deficit of 7% of GDP in FY21 as coronavirus bites

France looks to insure businesses for future pandemics

France looks to insure businesses for future pandemics

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.