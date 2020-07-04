App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lord Buddha's ideals have lasting solutions to challenges world facing today: PM Modi

It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness, he said, adding the teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action.

PTI

As the world today fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event here, the prime minister said the eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of societies and nations.

It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness, he said, adding the teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action.

"Today the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future," Modi said at the event.

Close
The day is observed on Asadha Poornima.
First Published on Jul 4, 2020 10:11 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.