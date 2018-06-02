App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lord Balaji temple nets Rs 86.46 cr cash offerings in May

Cash offering made in the hundi alone was expected account for about Rs.1,156 crores of the recently budgeted overall revenue of about Rs 2,894 crore for fiscal 2018-19, the officials added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representative image
representative image

A 'hundi' (offering box) collection of Rs 86.46 crore has been netted by the nearby famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara during the month of May, which witnessed 25 lakh footfall of devotees being the summer vacation time, temple officials said today.

The cash offering was about ten percent more than the Rs 78.47 crore collection made during May last year. The worth of gold and other precious offerings made in the hundi by the devotees and income from sale of worship tickets and other sources during the month were yet to be calculated, the officials told PTI.

About 25 lakh pilgrims from across the country and abroad thronged the hill shrine during the month and of them over 13 lakh, including women and infants, had their heads tonsured as fulfilment of their vow, they said. About 1.05 crore 'laddus' were sold to the devotees at the shrine.

Cash offering made in the hundi alone was expected account for about Rs.1,156 crores of the recently budgeted overall revenue of about Rs 2,894 crore for fiscal 2018-19, the officials added.
First Published on Jun 2, 2018 02:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.