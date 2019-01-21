Loose Cannon: A worm’s eye-view of Mamata’s Mahagathbandhan rally

Manas Chakravarty

The massive Mahagathbandhan rally in Kolkata on January 19 has led to an outpouring of congratulations for Mamata Banerjee, the firebrand chief minister of the state now known as Bengal or Bangla or Bangal, depending on which language you use.

Our shady political correspondent in the state has sent us a bunch of dubious letters purportedly penned by enthusiastic Mahagathbandhan supporters who attended the historic rally in Kolkata.

Here are some of these missives, so important for analysing the psychology of the voter in the upcoming elections:

Dear Didi,

I write as a long-term rally participant. I have been attending rallies in Kolkata for the last fifty years -- Congress rallies, Left Front rallies and Trinamool rallies. I would like to congratulate you for providing me the tastiest lunch I ever had at any rally. The quality of the mutton was excellent, the quantity of rice was good and the rossogolla at the end of the meal was divine.

The food at the Congress rallies was the worst, they were always a bunch of skinflints. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) grub was better, but their chickens were scrawny. I do not think I will ever go to a BJP rally, I do not think they really like non-vegetarian stuff and it is hardly worth my while going all the way to Kolkata for rotis and cabbage.

Didi, I would really love to go to Srinagar for a mahagathbandhan rally, I am told they have a mouth-watering dish called wazwan.

Regards,

Your senior citizen foodie supporter

P.S.: Could we please also have samosas and masala tea next time?

Dear Didi,

I hereby wish to inform you that three of my goats which I was transporting to Kolkata to feed our beloved rally participants escaped en route. It is a nefarious BJP conspiracy and I always had a feeling the goats were unsympathetic to our cause.

What is the procedure to claim compensation?

Regards,

Trinamool Butcher

Dear Didi,

I stay in North Bengal, far away from Kolkata and I must thank you for the golden opportunity provided to visit our state capital completely free of charge. The travel arrangements were excellent and I managed to visit Eden Gardens and Salt Lake stadium, both of which are very important to me as a cricket and football fan. They also took us to the zoo, but Victoria Memorial was a big bore. I really liked your gesture of providing puffed rice stalls along the way to the rally.

Respectfully,

Your cricket and football supporter

Dear Didi,

We would like to introduce ourselves as Bengal’s premier rally tour operator. We provide turnkey solutions for rallies -- door-to-door transportation in luxury coaches, blankets and food packets. We arrange top-class tent accommodation in public parks and stadiums. For a small extra fee, we will provide you with freshly-cooked food and the services of an excellent cook. Meals will include breakfast, lunch and dinner, with pizzas thrown in gratis.

Our premium customers can enjoy the services of masseurs and masseuses who will massage away any aches and pains. Video entertainment is provided in all our buses.

We are strong supporters of the ruling party in every state and do hope that you will recommend our bus services to your senior cadres.

Yours etc.,

Rally Tours Inc

P.S.: Mouth-watering discounts for bulk booking

Dear Didi,

Thanks to you, we hawkers have had a hugely successful rally, with record sales. All of us, ranging from the jhal-muri wala to the papri-chaat wala to sari merchants to Gangajal vendors have had a very profitable day.

We would like to congratulate you for kindling the entrepreneurial spirit among your people. Keep having these huge rallies, Didi and we will be solidly behind you.

Regards,

The Association of Political Rally Hawkers

Dear Didi,

Congratulations on a great rally. The speech I liked the best was Stalin’s, who attempted to speak in what he fondly imagined was Bengali. That really had us rolling in the aisles, clutching our bellies. Of course, your attempts at speaking Hindi too were brilliant and worth many a laugh, but you honestly cannot compete with Stalin.

I am thinking of becoming a DMK supporter -- I hear they give goats and TV sets as freebies. But I will support you for prime minister if you promise to give all your speeches in your priceless Hindi.

Regards,

Your fond-of-a-joke supporter

Dear Didi,

From my area in Purulia district, I delivered 23,971 people for the rally, seven folk dancers, ten buses, two tempos, three cooks, ten cooking gas cylinders and nine folk singers. Yes, I know some of the folk singers were out of tune and one folk dancer was fat, but kindly overlook that. Note that the number of rallyists delivered does not include me.

As you can see, my devotion to your party knows no bounds. Can I get a ticket for the next panchayat elections?

Pranam,

Your humble servant

P.S.: I also sold 37 of your laminated photographs, albeit at a discount

Dear Auntie,

I am twelve years old, but fully intend to vote for your party when I grow up. I have one request though: could you please hold your rallies on weekdays. You see my school already has a holiday on Saturday.

Bunty, Class 7