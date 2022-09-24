English
    'Looking forward to meet energetic workers,' says Narendra Modi ahead of Mandi rally

    Narendra Modi will address a youth rally, being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), at the historic Paddal Maidan in Mandi district on Saturday.

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
    File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

    Ahead of his rally in Mandi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was looking forward to be among the “energetic” workers, part of the country's young workforce, for whom his government has taken "various initiatives." "Looking forward to being among our energetic Karyakartas at the @BJYM Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh today," Modi said in a tweet.

    "The NDA government has undertaken various initiatives aimed at empowering our Yuva Shakti and ensuring they become self-reliant," he added.

    Modi will address a youth rally, being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), at the historic Paddal Maidan in Mandi district on Saturday.

    The rally is aimed at setting the ball rolling for the ruling BJP's election campaign in the state, which is scheduled to go for polls later this year.

    BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya claimed that over one lakh youths from across the state will participate in the rally.
    Sep 24, 2022
