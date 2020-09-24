172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|looking-forward-to-jointly-reviewing-our-bilateral-ties-pm-modi-to-mahinda-rajapaksa-5878281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Looking forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral ties: PM Modi to Mahinda Rajapaksa

Modi was responding to Rajapaksa's tweet, "Looking forward to interacting with PM @narendramodi at the virtual summit scheduled for 26th September. We expect to review the multifaceted bilateral relationship between our nations, ranging from politics, economics, defense, tourism and other areas of mutual interest."

PTI

Ahead of his virtual talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he looked forward to jointly reviewing their bilateral relations comprehensively, and that the two countries must explore ways to further enhance their cooperation in the post-COVID era.

Modi said, "Thank you, @PresRajapaksa! I too look forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral relationship comprehensively. We must explore ways to further enhance our cooperation in the post-COVID era."
