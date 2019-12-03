Looking at CM Mamata Banerjee's photo gives me 'strange power', claims Bengal officer

A Block Development Officer (BDO) in West Bengal’s Hasnabad has claimed that standing in front of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's photos gives him a "strange power", News18 has reported.

According to the report, Hasnabad BDO Arindam Mukherjee said he gets the inner strength to keep going in life by looking at the photos of Swami Vivekananda and the CM.

The BDO made this statement at a public gathering held at the Bhebia Gram Panchayat in Sadigachhi to distribute relief materials to villagers affected by cyclone ‘Bulbul’ on November 30.

During the distribution of relief materials, the BDO became emotional and told the people that if they stand in front of Banerjee’s photo, they will get “strange power”.

“If you stand in front of the Chief Minister’s image in the morning for two minutes, you will find a strange power. I stand in front of two pictures. One of Swami Vivekananda’s and the other of Banerjee. You get inspiration. Eta nijeke punarjivit kora (It feels like you're reviving yourself),” said the officer.

His statement was caught on camera. Criticising the remark, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it ‘height of sycophancy'.

“I heard about the matter and it is very unfortunate how senior administrative officials are losing their neutrality. Partisan role of administration is everywhere in Bengal. The bureaucrats are under tremendous pressure from the ruling party to save their chair,” Joyprakash Majumdar, vice president of the BJP’s West Bengal unit told the publication.