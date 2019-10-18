Look at Goa as investment destination: PM Modi tells investors

Goa should be looked at as an investment destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told foreign investors in his message for the 'Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit' here on October 17.

The prime minister's message was read out during the inauguration of the three-day summit in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"This summit is an opportunity for international delegates to look at Goa as an investment destination, particularly in the areas of technology, start-ups, agro and food processing, construction and real estate," Modi said in the message.

The event will also encourage local people to imbibe latest technology and best international practices to take Goa to excellence, he said.