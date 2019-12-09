'Long way from normal': Kashmir sees 87% dip in domestic tourist footfall in Aug-Nov period

With merely over 32,000 domestic tourists visiting Kashmir between August and November in 2019, the domestic tourist footfall saw an 87 percent decline from the 2.49 lakh domestic tourists that visited the region during the same period in 2018, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, November was the best month for Kashmir, with 10,946 domestic tourists and 1,140 foreign tourists visiting the now-minted Union Territory (UT). That is more than double the footfall in September, according to the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

For the tour operators, however, that is hardly a matter to rejoice. For instance, Parvez Baba, the owner of a hotel in Srinagar's Rajbagh area, told the newspaper that only four of the 24 rooms available in his hotel have been occupied this week, that too at half the normal rates.

"My hotel is just three years old and I can't afford to lose any business that comes my way. If I charge Rs 4,000 a room, what chance do I have of getting a guest?" Baba said.

According to the report, over 1.62 lakh and 1.49 lakh tourists visited the Valley in June and July respectively. That was 27 percent higher than figures for the same period in 2018, and sources told the newspaper that the July numbers could have been higher had the government not curtailed the Amarnath Yatra ahead of the abrogation of Article 370.

While foreign tourists like one Robertson from Australia told the newspaper that he felt "perfectly safe" during the trip, not having internet is turning out to be the biggest deterrent, according to the report.

"I have visited Kashmir several times, mainly for skiing. But my friends and I had to cut short our stay this time because it was difficult staying in touch with our families back home without internet," Robertson said.

Habibullah Wangnoo, the owner of Wangnoo Sheraton Houseboats, told the newspaper that he had hosted around 250 tourists between August and November, mostly coming in from Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and Indonesia.

"Not having internet is the main deterrent to foreigners visiting us. I appeal to authorities to restore broadband internet in at least Srinagar city so that tourism can pick up the pieces," Wangnoo told the newspaper.

Domestic tourists, meanwhile, told the newspaper that while they did not have much trouble, not everything was normal in the Valley.

"I like to visit the Valley whenever I can. It's not quite normal around here yet, but there's nothing to deter someone like me from enjoying the snow-clad mountains at this time of the year," Rakesh Khanna, a resident of Amritsar, said.

Stating that his family is delighted to be in Kashmir, Amit Kumar from New Delhi told the newspaper that, while he did not have a "single bad experience", he was "pained" to see that Kashmir is a "long way from normal".