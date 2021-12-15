Lone survivor of IAF chopper crash no more: Group Captain Varun Singh passes away

File image of late Captain Varun Singh (Image Source: ANI)

Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor of the Indian Air Force helicopter crash on December 8, passed away on December 15.



IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family.

— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

The IAF, in a tweet informed that it was deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on December 8.

Group Captain Singh was being treated at a Bengaluru military hospital after he was moved from Wellington in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. He had been on life support, according to officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death, stating: "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti." (sic)



Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

