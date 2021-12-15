MARKET NEWS

Lone survivor of IAF chopper crash no more: Group Captain Varun Singh passes away

Group Captain Varun Singh had been rescued after the helicopter crash on December 8 that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
File image of late Captain Varun Singh (Image Source: ANI)

File image of late Captain Varun Singh (Image Source: ANI)


Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor of the Indian Air Force helicopter crash on December 8, passed away on December 15.

The IAF, in a tweet informed that it was deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on December 8.

Group Captain Singh was being treated at a Bengaluru military hospital after he was moved from Wellington in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. He had been on life support, according to officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death, stating: "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti." (sic)

This is a developing story, stay tuned for the latest updates...
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IAF #IAF Helicopter Crash #India #Varun Singh
first published: Dec 15, 2021 12:58 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.