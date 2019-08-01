App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha to become paperless from next session: Speaker Om Birla

It will save crores of rupees, Speaker Om Birla said. However, he assured the House that if any member needed paper he or she would be provided

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File image)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 31 announced that the Lower House will become paperless from the next session, a move which will save crores of rupees to the exchequer.

During the Zero Hour, several members praised the Speaker for starting a new system under which their name and division number are displayed on the screen in the house, when they are speaking.

Birla told the members that various new initiatives will be taken to improve the functioning of the House and announced that Lok Sabha will become paperless from the next session onwards.

It will save crores of rupees, he said. However, he assured the House that if any member needed paper he or she would be provided.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Parliament

