you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha takes up for discussion no-trust vote against Modi govt

Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Lok Sabha today took up for debate the no-trust vote against the Narendra Modi government, the first since the BJP-led dispensation came to power four years ago.

Telugu Desam Party's Jayadev Galla initiated the discussion on the no-confidence motion.

In a House of 535 members, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has 313 members in the Lok Sabha, including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six LJP and four SAD.

The stated strength of the Opposition is 222, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of TMC, 20 BJD, 16 TDP and 11 TRS.

The opposition move for a no-confidence motion was not allowed in the last Budget Session that was washed out due to continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some other parties demanding that government agree to the motion.

The Speaker had then disallowed them on the ground that the House was not in order as there was continuous upoar and protests in the Well by members on various issues.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 11:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

