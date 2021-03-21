Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests positive for COVID-19, is admitted to AIIMS

File image of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for observation on March 20, the hospital said.

“He is stable and all his parameters are normal,” the hospital said in a statement. Birla is being kept at AIIMS Covid Centre.

India has in recent days seen a spike in coronavirus infections. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 43,846 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data on March 21.

An increase in cases for the 11th straight day pushed the active caseload to 3,09,087, which is 2.66 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96 percent, the data said.

The daily rise in infections was the highest in 115 days. The death toll increased to 1,59,755 with 197 daily new fatalities, the highest in 97 days, the data that was updated at 8 am shows.

Ass many as 25,40,449 vaccine doses were administered on March 20, the health ministry's latest provisional report said. While 22,83,157 beneficiaries were given the first shot, 2,57,292 healthcare and frontline workers received their second dose.

More than 4.46 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country so far, the report said.