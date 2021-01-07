MARKET NEWS

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for more efforts to develop agriculture sector

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said efforts should be made to further develop the country’s agriculture sector as well as set up more agro-based projects.

Speaking at an event organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), he said having more agro-based projects would also help in reducing migration of people from rural to urban areas.

Amid the challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Birla said that the rural economy remained strong.

The rural economy and the work of farmers helped in ensuring that the country’s economy did not collapse, he added.

There is a need to look at ways to further develop the country’s agriculture sector such as in the areas of farming, food processing and value additions, Birla said.

Birla, who was the Chief Guest at the 'MSME National Conclave’, also said the MSME sector is providing employment opportunities to crores of people and is also an economic engine as he stressed the need to bolster the segment.
