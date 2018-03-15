App
HomeNewsIndia
Mar 15, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha remains paralysed for the ninth day as protests continue

As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from various parties trooped into the Well holding placards.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were paralysed for the ninth consecutive day on Thursday as several parties, including NDA constituent TDP, continued their noisy protests over various issues, including the PNB scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh.

When Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav was responding to the first question on rural housing, the protesting members raised their pitch, drowning his voice.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar urged the members of the opposition parties, including the Congress, to return to their seats and allow the House to function.

He said Parliament is the 'maha panchayat' of the country where issues are discussed but the disruptions are not allowing important issues to be raised.

He also thanked the Speaker for trying to ensure smooth functioning. He said the government is open to discuss issues including bank scam, Cauvery water management board and special status for Andhra Pradesh, but the House has to function first and members have to vacate the Well.

As the protests continued, the House was adjourned till 12 noon minutes after it met at 11 am.

While members of the Congress, TMC, TDP, YSR Congress and TRS were in the Well raising slogans and holding placards, MPs from the Left were standing at their seats and shouting slogans.

Since March 5, when Parliament had met after a recess, the Lok Sabha has seen disruptions on a daily basis. Amid the din, the Finance Bill and the appropriation bills were yesterday passed by the House without discussion.

