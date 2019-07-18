App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha productivity reaches 20-year high at 128%

The Lok Sabha, chaired by Speaker Om Birla, has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ongoing session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been the most productive in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 per cent productivity till July 16, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research.

The Lok Sabha, chaired by Speaker Om Birla, has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business.

"This session, the Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time. Till July 16, 2019, the Lok Sabha's productivity is at 128 per cent which is the highest for any session in the past 20 years," the PRS Legislative Research said.

Close

Similarly the productivity of the Rajya Sabha, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation lacks majority unlike the Lok Sabha, is also relatively high.

The productivity of the Upper House was 98 per cent till Tuesday, according to the PRS Legislative Research.

Productivity means the number of hours the House actually functioned compared to the the number of hours officially earmarked for it to work.

The session started on June 17 and will conclude on July 26.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.