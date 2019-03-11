App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: Find out when does your city head for voting

Polling for the Assembly elections in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim -- will happen simultaneously

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states.

Polling will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Polling for the Assembly elections in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim -- will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Here’s a list of cities (in alphabetical order) and when they will head for polling:
Sr. No. City Polling date Day Phase
1 Ahmedabad Apr-23 Friday 3
2 Bengaluru Apr-18 Thursday 2
3 Bhopal May-12 Sunday 6
4 Bhubaneswar Apr-23 Friday 3
5 Chandigarh May-19 Sunday 7
6 Chennai Apr-18 Thursday 2
7 Delhi May-12 Sunday 6
8 Hyderabad Apr-11 Thursday 1
9 Indore May-19 Sunday 7
10 Jaipur May-06 Tuesday 5
11 Kanpur Apr-29 Monday 4
12 Kochi Apr-23 Friday 3
13 Kolkata May-19 Sunday 7
14 Lucknow May-06 Tuesday 5
15 Mumbai Apr-29 Monday 4
16 Nagpur Apr-11 Thursday 1
17 Patna May-19 Sunday 7
18 Pune Apr-29 Monday 4
19 Raipur Apr-23 Friday 3
20 Ranchi May-06 Tuesday 5
21 Srinagar Apr-18 Thursday 2
22 Visakhapatnam Apr-11 Thursday 1

Single phase Lok Sabha polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, Delhi, Puducherry and Chandigarh.

related news

Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tripura will see two-phase voting, while Assam and Chhattisgarh will see three-phases of polling.

Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha will head for polls in four-phases.

Voting for the Lok Sabha in Jammu & Kashmir will happen in five-phases. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will head for polls in seven phases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are making a bid to retain power amid efforts by Opposition several parties, including the Congress, to put up a united fight.

 
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 09:18 am

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Delhi Govt Floats Global Tenders for 375 E-Buses, 1st Phase of 1000 Lo ...

Taliban Founder Mullah Omar Lived Just 3 Miles Away From US Bases in A ...

Amid Speculation of Joining BJP, TMC MLA Terms Mamata Great Leader, Sa ...

PewDiePie Fans Deface WWII Memorial in New York With a Viral Meme

PUBG Mobile Ban: After Rajkot, Surat PUBG Faces Ban in Bhavnagar And G ...

India vs Australia: I Don't React to Criticism as I Live in My Own Wor ...

Election Tracker LIVE: Parties in Battle Mode Day After EC Announces D ...

Rajkummar Rao: No Point Sitting at Home Playing Video Games, Go Out an ...

Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers Free Zomato Gold Membership to Attract Mor ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex eyes 37,000, Nifty aims 11,100, midcaps ...

Dilip Buildcon shares jump 7 percent on NHAI project win

Jet Airways shares surge 13% amid reports of fresh funding

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

Sensex soars 233 points, Nifty up 75 points in early trade on announce ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

BJP using air strikes in Pakistan to further political agenda, but too ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

Premier League: Efficient Arsenal hand subdued Manchester United a rea ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aalisha Panwar to replace Hina Khan as Komoli ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Rekha, Sonali Bendre mak ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Natasha Dalal makes her ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Sonali Bendre marks her ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.