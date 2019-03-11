Lok Sabha polls: Find out when does your city head for voting

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states.

Polling will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Polling for the Assembly elections in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim -- will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Sr. No. City Polling date Day Phase 1 Ahmedabad Apr-23 Friday 3 2 Bengaluru Apr-18 Thursday 2 3 Bhopal May-12 Sunday 6 4 Bhubaneswar Apr-23 Friday 3 5 Chandigarh May-19 Sunday 7 6 Chennai Apr-18 Thursday 2 7 Delhi May-12 Sunday 6 8 Hyderabad Apr-11 Thursday 1 9 Indore May-19 Sunday 7 10 Jaipur May-06 Tuesday 5 11 Kanpur Apr-29 Monday 4 12 Kochi Apr-23 Friday 3 13 Kolkata May-19 Sunday 7 14 Lucknow May-06 Tuesday 5 15 Mumbai Apr-29 Monday 4 16 Nagpur Apr-11 Thursday 1 17 Patna May-19 Sunday 7 18 Pune Apr-29 Monday 4 19 Raipur Apr-23 Friday 3 20 Ranchi May-06 Tuesday 5 21 Srinagar Apr-18 Thursday 2 22 Visakhapatnam Apr-11 Thursday 1

Single phase Lok Sabha polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, Delhi, Puducherry and Chandigarh.

Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tripura will see two-phase voting, while Assam and Chhattisgarh will see three-phases of polling.

Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha will head for polls in four-phases.

Voting for the Lok Sabha in Jammu & Kashmir will happen in five-phases. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will head for polls in seven phases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are making a bid to retain power amid efforts by Opposition several parties, including the Congress, to put up a united fight.