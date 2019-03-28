Lok Sabha polls: Karnataka's Mandya to witness contest between four Sumalathas

The battle for Karnataka’s Mandya Lok Sabha constituency has become interesting with the candidature of four women named Sumalathas.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil is also contesting from the seat.

The four Sumalathas includes multi-lingual film actress and widow of three-time Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandya, Ambareesh Sumalatha. She decided to contest the polls from Mandya after Congress left the seat for its ally Janata Dal (Secular). She is contesting as an independent candidate.

The actress turned politician is fighting three namesakes -- all of whom are contesting as independents. While the actress has given her addresses as JP Nagar in Bengaluru and Dodda Harasinakere in Maddur in Mandya district, the other three are from Mandya and Ramanagar districts.

In an apparent reference to her political opponents, Sumalathas said: “they have resorted to backdoor politics.”

"There is fear behind it. They have resorted to backdoor politics out of fear of losing the elections. It is evident they don't have the strength for a straight fight," Sumalatha said.

She further rejected that it was a coincidence and said that she had received this information at least a month back. "People told me a month before that such things will happen. It is their strategy. They told me to field namesakes against them, but I said no," she added.

The actress, who is directly competing against CM Kumaraswamy’s son, has alleged there was a threat to her life and requested the Election Commission to provide her security.

(With inputs from PTI)