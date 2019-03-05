Lok Sabha polls: JD(U) to contest seats outside Bihar alone

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on March 4 said its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is restricted to Bihar and that it would contest in other states separately.

In Bihar, the JD(U) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners BJP will contest 17 seats each. Their partner Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest six out of the total 40 seats in the state.

After the party’s national executive meeting on March 4, JD(U)’s National General Secretary KC Tyagi said there was a consensus on the need for it to explore options for expanding outside Bihar.

JD(U) announced that they are exploring options to contest from some seats in the northeast, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

The party has already announced that it would contest from the lone Lok Sabha seat in Lakshadweep and that its unit President Mohammed Sadique would be the candidate.

JD(U) was one of the parties that had opposed the passage of The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill, being pushed for by the BJP, was strongly opposed in the northeast. It is hoping to make electoral gains in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur by banking on its opposition to the citizenship bill issue.