App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 09:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Polls: JD(U) banking on 'honest' and 'nice' Nitish Kumar

The party wants to convey the message to voters that Nitish Kumar is a man who fulfils the promises he makes and does not lie

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

He is honest and nice, let's go with Nitish, says the new poll catchphrase coined by the Bihar chief minister's party which is seeking to reinvent itself as an ally of the NDA, the coalition which it had dumped ahead of the previous Lok Sabha elections.

'Sacha hai, acha hai, chalo Nitish ke saath' is the message of the posters released at the JD(U) state headquarters.

The subtext 'Sankalp hamara NDA dobara (our resolve, NDA again) is also there but relegated to a corner, in smaller fonts.'

Releasing the posters, the party's national general secretary Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said, "We want to convey the message to the voters that Nitish Kumar is a man who fulfils the promises he makes and does not lie."

related news

Kumar has called the shots in the party ever since it came into being a couple of decades ago but formally took over as its president only in 2016 when he relieved Sharad Yadav, now in a sulk and out of the party and struggling to find a foothold in the opposition Grand Alliance, of the post.

A year before he assumed the top post in the party, Kumar had made a record of sorts by romping home as chief minister for the third consecutive term.

He had fought the elections in alliance with Lalu Prasad's RJD and the Congress but remained in the center-stage as the 2015 slogan 'Bihar mein bahar hai Nitish Kumar hai' (Bihar blossoms under the leadership of Nitish Kumar) reverberated through the landscape.

The shift of focus from the celebration of the states economic turnaround to the chief ministers "honesty" comes at a time when Kumar faces a trust deficit in the wake of his volte face of 2017 when he resigned guided by his "inner voice" but formed a new government less than 24 hours later, dumping his pre-poll allies and joining hands with the BJP, which he had bitterly fought.

The dramatic turnaround has earned him the unsavoury epithet "Palturam" though Kumar has been at pains to explain that he took the drastic step keeping the best interests of Bihar in mind given that the BJP was also in power at the Centre and in keeping with his "zero tolerance of corruption".

However, it seemed to be an insufficient explanation to critics and surprisingly to his confidant Prashant Kishor, who occupies the post of national vice-president in the JD(U).

Kishor ruffled many feathers in the party when in a recent interview to a news portal he said he "disagreed" with the method adopted by Kumar for realigning with the BJP and that ideally, the chief minister "should have sought a fresh mandate".

Although the BJP is expected to highlight issues such as national security and the need for a strong government at the Centre, the alliance as a whole - is likely to go with the JD(U) line by focusing on the performance of its government in Bihar and clean image of Kumar.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 09:10 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #JDU #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Nitish Kumar #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

2019 Honda CB Shine, CD Dream, Navi Gets Combi Brake System (CBS)

Amit Sharma: Even Big Stars Today Need Word-of-Mouth Publicity

PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Arrests 10 For Playing The Battle Royal ...

Rupee Slips 24 Paise to 69.78 Against Dollar in Early Trade

California Jury Awards $29 Million to Woman with Cancer Who Used Johns ...

First Foot Forward: Congress, NC to Join Hands in J&K, Alliance in Fin ...

Sensex Jumps Over 150 Points; Nifty Nears 11,400 Mark

Forum Slaps Rs 25,000 Fine on Coca-Cola's Bottling Arm in 10-year Old ...

US Senate Confirms Indian-American Neomi Rao for Powerful Federal Judg ...

2019 general elections: Raj Babbar, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Priya Dutt in ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open positive, Nifty Bank at recor ...

Rupee opens lower at 69.62 a dollar, bond yields rise

China will perform better than India, says Mark Matthews of Bank Juliu ...

Top brokerage calls: Morgan Stanley overweight on RIL; Nomura positive ...

China blocks move at UN to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist; Indi ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

In Gandhinagar, Priyanka Gandhi re-frames idea of patriotism and gives ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Badla, Total Dhamaal and Uri: The Surgical Strike's box office success ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Special Olympics 2019: More than 7,500 athletes from 200 countries to ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Will Smith breaks out in a dance after Instagram recovers from an outa ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.