App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls in Vellore cancelled due to use of money power

President Ram Nath Kovind rescinded (cancelled or withdrew) the notification to hold the election to the seat based on the recommendation made by the poll panel on April 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Lok Sabha election to the Vellore constituency was cancelled on April 16 following recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from a DMK candidate's office a few days ago.

President Ram Nath Kovind rescinded (cancelled or withdrew) the notification to hold the election to the seat based on the recommendation made by the poll panel on April 15.

Polling in Vellore was scheduled on April 18.

The EC took the decision after the district police had filed a complaint against the accused, Kathir Anand, as well as two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax department on April 10.

related news

Anand was charged under the Representation of the People Act for giving "wrong information" in his election affidavit filed along with his nomination papers, the police said. The other two, identified as Srinivasan and Damodaran, were booked under bribery charges.

The recommendation was sent to the legislative department of the law ministry Tuesday which issued the notification.

The Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer has now been informed about the decision. He will, in turn, inform the political parties and candidates about the notification, sources in the government said.

On March 30, Income Tax officials had conducted searches at the residence of Anand's father Durai Murugan over suspected use of unaccounted money for electioneering, and seized Rs. 10.50 lakh in alleged "excess" cash. Two days later, they claimed to have seized Rs 11.53 crore from a cement godown belonging to a DMK leader's associate in the same district.

Murugan, however, said that he had not concealed anything. Questioning the timing of the Income Tax department's operation, he had alleged that the raids were a "conspiracy" by certain political leaders who could not face them in the electoral arena.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 09:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Ram Nath Kovind #Tamil Nadu #Vellore constituency

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: KL Rahul fifty takes Kings ...

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli says Mahesh Bhatt threw a shoe at th ...

Dharma’s Kalank and SOTY2 wary of Thanos and Avengers: Endgame?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Days after Shatrughan Sinha moved to Congres ...

Exclusive: Anushka Sharma’s web show rolls and it stars Gul Panag!

Rishi Kapoor makes an ‘observation’: Most Indian cricketers sport ...

Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark ...

Know what Varun Dhawan said when asked if he was nervous right before ...

SpiceJet to Add Five More 90-seater Bombardier Q400s to Fleet

Railways Remove Phoolan Devi's Picture From Wall, Trigger Row

In Congress' New List of Three Candidates, Acharya Pramod Krishnam Nam ...

NASA’s TESS Discovers First Earth-Sized Alien World, 53 Light Years ...

28 Killed as Flash Floods, Thunderstorms, Dust Storms Lash Pakistan

Congress Names Pankaj Sanghvi From BJP Citadel Indore as Saffron Party ...

9-year-old Indian Girl Wins USD 1 Million Jackpot in Dubai

'In Congress' DNA to Divide': BJP Slams Sidhu for Rally Speech, Accuse ...

Real Environmental Woes Not Addressed in BJP and Congress Manifestoes: ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

IMD or Skymet: Who will get 2019's monsoon forecast right?

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

We want balanced trade with India, says Chinese envoy

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat UnitedHealth, J&J results

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal-Rahul Gandhi Twitter spat mere grands ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

Child marriage rampant in West Bengal's Malda, but parties believe add ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.