App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 28, 2019 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: This chowkidar had courage to conduct surgical strikes, says PM Modi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 28, 12:13 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 12:25 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 12:19 PM (IST)

    It was this chowkidar's government that had the courage to conduct surgical strikes. OROP, which was a long pending demand, was implemented by us. India should develop, India should be secure from enemies: PM Modi

  • Mar 28, 12:15 PM (IST)

    For the first time, the country is witnessing a government that knows how to deliver: PM Modi

  • Mar 28, 12:12 PM (IST)

    In the days to come, I’ll not only put forward NDA's report card, but also ask the Opposition why they had failed earlier. On one hand, we have strong development. On the other hand, there is a lack of vision: PM Modi

  • Mar 28, 12:10 PM (IST)

    When I sough your blessings five years ago, I said I’ll return it with interest and I will present a report card of my work. I also said that I’ll seek the report card of what work was done in the 60 years before that: PM Modi

  • Mar 28, 12:08 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has said that the reason he is beginning his campaign from Meerut as the struggle for India’s independence started there in 1857.

  • Mar 28, 12:04 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has begun his address in Meerut, UP.

  • Mar 28, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is currently addressing the rally in Meerut. PM Modi will be speaking next. Meerut, is among the eight constituencies in UP that will head for voting in the first phase on April 11.

  • Mar 28, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh shortly.

  • Mar 28, 11:34 AM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 10:56 AM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 09:36 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Lok Sabha polls campaign with three public addresses today. PM Modi will hold rallies in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir).

  • Mar 28, 09:01 AM (IST)

    Update: Samajwadi Party to release its election manifesto today. It is likely to focus on job for youth, universal pension scheme and formation of Youth Commission to help formulate policies, News18 has reported.

  • Mar 28, 07:53 AM (IST)

    Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today

    Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, who was denied an election ticket from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, is likely to join the Indian National Congress today.

    Sinha is expected to be Congress’ candidate from the constituency and will take on Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He has held the seat since 2009 for the BJP.

  • Mar 27, 10:24 PM (IST)

    Congress workers are calling me and saying that I'm sure to win (Lok Sabha elections) and that they are with me. They say that physically they might be campaigning for Congress but mentally they are with me: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur (ANI) 

  • Mar 27, 10:05 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 08:44 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 07:58 PM (IST)

    People must know about BJP's 'jumlebazi', Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress workers

    Campaigning in her brother Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today asked party workers to reach out to the villages and expose what she called was the BJP's "jumlebazi" or empty rhetoric.

    Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived here via Lucknow to hold a dialogue with the booth level presidents as part of the party's 'humara booth, humara gaurav' campaign, remained closeted with representatives of Amethi for around two hours at the A H Inter College in Musafirkhana.

    Read more here

  • Mar 27, 07:21 PM (IST)

    Just in |  Priyanka Gandhi says that she wants to focus on party work at this point but will be ready to contest elections "if the party wants". 

  • Mar 27, 06:47 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 06:34 PM (IST)

    Just in | The Election Commission of India will look into "an active transcript" of PM Modi's speech today. The transcript will be sought from the government and the "urgency of the address will be looked into," an ECI source told News18.  

  • Mar 27, 06:32 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 04:43 PM (IST)

    Update: Mamata Banerjee questions the timing of the DRDO programme, says that the announcement was political. 

  • Mar 27, 04:37 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 04:17 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 04:09 PM (IST)

    TMC releases manifesto, Mamata Banerjee says want a judicial inquiry into demonetisation 

    West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has demanded a judicial inquiry "with SC judge" into demonetisation. Banerjee, while releasing the TMC manifesto, said that the party's focus would be on unemployment in India, policies for farmers and women empowerment, among others. 

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.