Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: This chowkidar had courage to conduct surgical strikes, says PM Modi

Live now
Mar 28, 2019 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
It was this chowkidar's government that had the courage to conduct surgical strikes. OROP, which was a long pending demand, was implemented by us. India should develop, India should be secure from enemies: PM Modi
For the first time, the country is witnessing a government that knows how to deliver: PM Modi
In the days to come, I’ll not only put forward NDA's report card, but also ask the Opposition why they had failed earlier. On one hand, we have strong development. On the other hand, there is a lack of vision: PM Modi
When I sough your blessings five years ago, I said I’ll return it with interest and I will present a report card of my work. I also said that I’ll seek the report card of what work was done in the 60 years before that: PM Modi
PM Modi has said that the reason he is beginning his campaign from Meerut as the struggle for India’s independence started there in 1857.
PM Modi has begun his address in Meerut, UP.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is currently addressing the rally in Meerut. PM Modi will be speaking next. Meerut, is among the eight constituencies in UP that will head for voting in the first phase on April 11.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh shortly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Lok Sabha polls campaign with three public addresses today. PM Modi will hold rallies in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir).
Update: Samajwadi Party to release its election manifesto today. It is likely to focus on job for youth, universal pension scheme and formation of Youth Commission to help formulate policies, News18 has reported.
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, who was denied an election ticket from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, is likely to join the Indian National Congress today.
Sinha is expected to be Congress’ candidate from the constituency and will take on Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He has held the seat since 2009 for the BJP.
Comment | Mission Shakti: Politics over Modi's announcement gathers heat
In the days ahead a clearer picture of Mission Shakti. For now, the focus will shift more from the achievement to the announcement - because, it's election season in India.
Congress workers are calling me and saying that I'm sure to win (Lok Sabha elections) and that they are with me. They say that physically they might be campaigning for Congress but mentally they are with me: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur (ANI)
YSR Congress to file defamation case against Farooq Abdullah
The YSR Congress on Wednesday said it would file a defamation case against National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah for alleging that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy offered Rs 1,500 crore to the Congress if it made him Chief Minister of the then united Andhra Pradesh.
People must know about BJP's 'jumlebazi', Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress workers
Campaigning in her brother Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today asked party workers to reach out to the villages and expose what she called was the BJP's "jumlebazi" or empty rhetoric.
Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived here via Lucknow to hold a dialogue with the booth level presidents as part of the party's 'humara booth, humara gaurav' campaign, remained closeted with representatives of Amethi for around two hours at the A H Inter College in Musafirkhana.
Read more here
Mamata Banerjee promises probe into demonetisation, to bring back Planning Commission
Releasing the party's manifesto, Banerjee said the 100 days' work scheme would be increased to 200 days and the wages would also be doubled under it.
Just in | Priyanka Gandhi says that she wants to focus on party work at this point but will be ready to contest elections "if the party wants".
Just in | The Election Commission of India will look into "an active transcript" of PM Modi's speech today. The transcript will be sought from the government and the "urgency of the address will be looked into," an ECI source told News18.
Update: Mamata Banerjee questions the timing of the DRDO programme, says that the announcement was political.
TMC releases manifesto, Mamata Banerjee says want a judicial inquiry into demonetisation
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has demanded a judicial inquiry "with SC judge" into demonetisation. Banerjee, while releasing the TMC manifesto, said that the party's focus would be on unemployment in India, policies for farmers and women empowerment, among others.