you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 28, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress shortly

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 28, 02:12 PM (IST)

    Update: CPI(M) currently releasing its manifesto 

  • Mar 28, 01:38 PM (IST)

    QUICK RECAP | PM Modi today launched BJP's campaign in western Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Meerut. He said that his government had shown the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres -- land, sky and space.

    He added that the contest will be between "a decisive government and an indecisive past".

    Read the full report here

  • Mar 28, 01:31 PM (IST)

    Rift in the RJD?

    Reports suggest that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and Tejashwi Yadav’s brother Tej Pratap Yadav is planning to field his own candidates in some seats of Bihar. The move could negatively impact the Congress-RJD alliance who are seeking to consolidate anti-NDA votes.

  • Mar 28, 01:24 PM (IST)

    Update: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab, Harinder Singh Khalsa has joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

    He is a sitting MP from Fatehgarh Sahib. He had earlier represented the Bhatinda constituency between 1996-1998 when he was part of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

  • Mar 28, 01:02 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has concluded his address in Meerut, UP. His next rally is later today in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

  • Mar 28, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Taking a shot at Congress’ poll promise of introducing minimum income guarantee, PM Modi has said that those who failed to provide bank accounts for the poor are now talking about putting money in those bank accounts.

  • Mar 28, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Update: Meanwhile, an election flying squad has seized Rs 5 lakh in cash and two air rifles without valid documents, from a vehicle during checking near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, today. Investigation is on. (ANI)

  • Mar 28, 12:46 PM (IST)

    When SP was in power, people were forced to leave their homes. These parties are against triple talaq. I have heard that in the last election, Muslim women were not allowed to step out of their houses because of these parties: PM Modi

  • Mar 28, 12:41 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 12:40 PM (IST)

    PM Modi rakes up the infamous 1995 guest house incident to attack SP-BSP alliance.

    “There is nothing greater than power for these people,” the prime minister added.

  • Mar 28, 12:38 PM (IST)

    Our Air Force had asked for new aircrafts but they ignored their requests. They never provided bulletproof jackets. They did not allow our scientists to test the anti-satellite missile: PM Modi

  • Mar 28, 12:33 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has praised CM Yogi Adityanath for his work. The prime minister has said that since UP CM Adityanath took over, there have been no goons in the state and women are safe.

  • Mar 28, 12:30 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has attacked the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh saying, “If this Mahamilawat alliance get an opportunity then things will get bad for the country.”

  • Mar 28, 12:25 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 12:19 PM (IST)

    It was this chowkidar's government that had the courage to conduct surgical strikes. OROP, which was a long pending demand, was implemented by us. India should develop, India should be secure from enemies: PM Modi

  • Mar 28, 12:15 PM (IST)

    For the first time, the country is witnessing a government that knows how to deliver: PM Modi

  • Mar 28, 12:13 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 12:12 PM (IST)

    In the days to come, I’ll not only put forward NDA's report card, but also ask the Opposition why they had failed earlier. On one hand, we have strong development. On the other hand, there is a lack of vision: PM Modi

  • Mar 28, 12:10 PM (IST)

    When I sough your blessings five years ago, I said I’ll return it with interest and I will present a report card of my work. I also said that I’ll seek the report card of what work was done in the 60 years before that: PM Modi

  • Mar 28, 12:08 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has said that the reason he is beginning his campaign from Meerut as the struggle for India’s independence started there in 1857.

  • Mar 28, 12:04 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has begun his address in Meerut, UP.

  • Mar 28, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is currently addressing the rally in Meerut. PM Modi will be speaking next. Meerut, is among the eight constituencies in UP that will head for voting in the first phase on April 11.

  • Mar 28, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh shortly.

  • Mar 28, 11:34 AM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 10:56 AM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 09:36 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Lok Sabha polls campaign with three public addresses today. PM Modi will hold rallies in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir).

  • Mar 28, 09:01 AM (IST)

    Update: Samajwadi Party to release its election manifesto today. It is likely to focus on job for youth, universal pension scheme and formation of Youth Commission to help formulate policies, News18 has reported.

  • Mar 28, 07:53 AM (IST)

    Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today

    Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, who was denied an election ticket from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, is likely to join the Indian National Congress today.

    Sinha is expected to be Congress’ candidate from the constituency and will take on Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He has held the seat since 2009 for the BJP.

  • Mar 27, 10:24 PM (IST)

    Congress workers are calling me and saying that I'm sure to win (Lok Sabha elections) and that they are with me. They say that physically they might be campaigning for Congress but mentally they are with me: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur (ANI) 

