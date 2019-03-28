Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress shortly

Live now
Mar 28, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: CPI(M) currently releasing its manifesto
QUICK RECAP | PM Modi today launched BJP's campaign in western Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Meerut. He said that his government had shown the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres -- land, sky and space.
He added that the contest will be between "a decisive government and an indecisive past".
Read the full report here
Rift in the RJD?
Reports suggest that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and Tejashwi Yadav’s brother Tej Pratap Yadav is planning to field his own candidates in some seats of Bihar. The move could negatively impact the Congress-RJD alliance who are seeking to consolidate anti-NDA votes.
Update: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab, Harinder Singh Khalsa has joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Arun Jaitley.
He is a sitting MP from Fatehgarh Sahib. He had earlier represented the Bhatinda constituency between 1996-1998 when he was part of the Shiromani Akali Dal.
PM Modi has concluded his address in Meerut, UP. His next rally is later today in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.
Taking a shot at Congress’ poll promise of introducing minimum income guarantee, PM Modi has said that those who failed to provide bank accounts for the poor are now talking about putting money in those bank accounts.
Update: Meanwhile, an election flying squad has seized Rs 5 lakh in cash and two air rifles without valid documents, from a vehicle during checking near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, today. Investigation is on. (ANI)
When SP was in power, people were forced to leave their homes. These parties are against triple talaq. I have heard that in the last election, Muslim women were not allowed to step out of their houses because of these parties: PM Modi
PM Modi rakes up the infamous 1995 guest house incident to attack SP-BSP alliance.
“There is nothing greater than power for these people,” the prime minister added.
Our Air Force had asked for new aircrafts but they ignored their requests. They never provided bulletproof jackets. They did not allow our scientists to test the anti-satellite missile: PM Modi
PM Modi has praised CM Yogi Adityanath for his work. The prime minister has said that since UP CM Adityanath took over, there have been no goons in the state and women are safe.
PM Modi has attacked the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh saying, “If this Mahamilawat alliance get an opportunity then things will get bad for the country.”
It was this chowkidar's government that had the courage to conduct surgical strikes. OROP, which was a long pending demand, was implemented by us. India should develop, India should be secure from enemies: PM Modi
For the first time, the country is witnessing a government that knows how to deliver: PM Modi
In the days to come, I’ll not only put forward NDA's report card, but also ask the Opposition why they had failed earlier. On one hand, we have strong development. On the other hand, there is a lack of vision: PM Modi
When I sough your blessings five years ago, I said I’ll return it with interest and I will present a report card of my work. I also said that I’ll seek the report card of what work was done in the 60 years before that: PM Modi
PM Modi has said that the reason he is beginning his campaign from Meerut as the struggle for India’s independence started there in 1857.
PM Modi has begun his address in Meerut, UP.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is currently addressing the rally in Meerut. PM Modi will be speaking next. Meerut, is among the eight constituencies in UP that will head for voting in the first phase on April 11.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh shortly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Lok Sabha polls campaign with three public addresses today. PM Modi will hold rallies in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir).
Update: Samajwadi Party to release its election manifesto today. It is likely to focus on job for youth, universal pension scheme and formation of Youth Commission to help formulate policies, News18 has reported.
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, who was denied an election ticket from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, is likely to join the Indian National Congress today.
Sinha is expected to be Congress’ candidate from the constituency and will take on Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He has held the seat since 2009 for the BJP.
Comment | Mission Shakti: Politics over Modi's announcement gathers heat
In the days ahead a clearer picture of Mission Shakti. For now, the focus will shift more from the achievement to the announcement - because, it's election season in India.
Congress workers are calling me and saying that I'm sure to win (Lok Sabha elections) and that they are with me. They say that physically they might be campaigning for Congress but mentally they are with me: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur (ANI)