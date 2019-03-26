App
Mar 26, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress on March 28

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 26, 07:05 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 06:29 PM (IST)

    Update: Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress on March 28, News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 26, 06:27 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 06:11 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 06:05 PM (IST)

    Just In | BJP declares candidate list for Uttar Pradesh. Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur while Varun Gandhi will contest from Pilibhit. Rita Bahuguna Joshi will be contesting from Allahabad. Jaya Prada, who joined BJP earlier today, will contest from Rampur. 

  • Mar 26, 05:46 PM (IST)

    "When Modi says he and his government did everything, what is he saying? Does he mean that before his government came to power... Air Force, Navy and Army did nothing for the nation?" asks Rahul Gandhi, News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 26, 05:30 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 04:23 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 04:22 PM (IST)

    UPDATE: BJP leader Subash Chouhan, who was recently appointed State Vice President, resigns from the party after he was not given ticket from Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency. He was the candidate from Bargarh in 2014. (ANI)

  • Mar 26, 04:21 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 03:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit in a press conference in Delhi said that the recently launched NYAY scheme of the Congress party for minimum income support to the poor families in the country is extraordinary. "It is the blueprint of a new India, we must celebrate this scheme," she said.

  • Mar 26, 03:34 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Speculation is rife that Congress President Rahul Gandhi wants former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan to contest from Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

  • Mar 26, 02:41 PM (IST)

    Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Sheila Dikshit has said that the final call on the alliance with AAP will be taken by party president Rahul Gandhi.

  • Mar 26, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is world's biggest liar: Shivraj Singh Chouhan 

    Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Rahul Gandhi "world's biggest liar" and said that he has not yet fulfilled his promise of waiving off farmers' loans, News18 has reported.

    "It is for the party to decide who will contest from Bhopal... but we will win Bhopal regardless of who contests..." Chouhan said on reports of his candidature from Bhopal, where Congress has fielded senior leader Digvijaya Singh.

  • Mar 26, 02:25 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 01:28 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 12:46 PM (IST)

    Update: Trinamool Congress is expected to launch its election manifesto tomorrow.

  • Mar 26, 12:42 PM (IST)

    Nishad Party and Janvadi Party (Socialist) are now a part of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced.

  • Mar 26, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Update: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Sheila Dikshit is expected to hold a press conference at 3.00 pm. The press conference is regarding Congress' possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reports suggest.

  • Mar 26, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Giriraj's reluctance to contest from Begusarai comparable to kids' refusal to attend school: Kanhaiya Kumar

    Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s "reluctance" to contest the general elections from Begusarai was comparable to a kid’s refusal to attend school in the event of failing to complete his homework, the CPI candidate from the seat Kanhaiya Kumar has said.

    Read the full story here

  • Mar 26, 11:49 AM (IST)

    It's shocking. I stand with the party's decision. Let's not start asking questions. If we have to contribute to the country then we have to work for Modi ji: Tejaswini Ananth Kumar (wife of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar) who was not given BJP ticket from Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat. (ANI)

  • Mar 26, 11:31 AM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 11:13 AM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Update: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing three rallies in Rajasthan today. They rallies will be held in Ganganagar, Bundi and Jaipur.

  • Mar 26, 10:54 AM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 09:42 AM (IST)

    Update: Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Amethi and Rae Bareli on March 27-28 and Ayodhya on March 29.

