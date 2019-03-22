Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: RJD releases first list of candidates, finalises seat-sharing deal with Congress

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses the media.

He attacks the Congress for the allegations made against BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa over alleged bribes given to top leaders of the BJP, including Arun Jaitley and LK Advani.

In response to the question on why the matter was not told to the Anti Corruption Bureau or Karnataka's Lokayukta, the Income Tax department said that they couldn't authenticate the "genuineness of the loose sheets". The Income Tax Department has sent the signatures of BS Yeddyurappa to the Cenral Forensic Laboratory.

Prasad said that these "loose sheets" were recovered from the raids conducted at Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivkumar's house. In addition, he said that these were xerox copies, the original of which was not given.