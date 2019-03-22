App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 22, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: RJD releases first list of candidates, finalises seat-sharing deal with Congress

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 22, 05:46 PM (IST)

    Update: Deepa Jayakumar (niece of Jayalalithaa) extends support to AIADMK.

  • Mar 22, 05:34 PM (IST)

    RJD spokesperson Manoj K Jha: Mahagathbandhan is a natural alliance... it is to save the Constitution. 

  • Mar 22, 05:33 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress may field Govindaraju (accused in Diarygate) from Bengaluru South.

  • Mar 22, 05:09 PM (IST)
  • Mar 22, 04:49 PM (IST)

    National spokesperson of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Manoj Jha revealed the seat sharing arrangement between the allies of grand Alliance in Bihar at a press conference :

    Rashtriya Janata Dal – 20,

    Congress – 9,

    Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) – 3,

    Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) – 5,

    Mukesh Sahni's Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP) – 3

    Communist Party of India (Marxist) – 1 on RJD quota.

    Total parliamentary seats – 40

  • Mar 22, 04:34 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress-RJD seal the deal in Bihar. Conress to contest on 9 seats while RJD to contest on 20 seats. The remaining 11 seats will be left for other regional allies. 

  • Mar 22, 04:30 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | RJD state chief Ram Chandra Purve releases first list of candidates

  • Mar 22, 04:17 PM (IST)

    Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses the media. 

    He attacks the Congress for the allegations made against BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa over alleged bribes given to top leaders of the BJP, including Arun Jaitley and LK Advani.

    In response to the question on why the matter was not told to the Anti Corruption Bureau or Karnataka's Lokayukta, the Income Tax department said that they couldn't authenticate the "genuineness of the loose sheets". The Income Tax Department has sent the signatures of BS Yeddyurappa to the Cenral Forensic Laboratory.

    Prasad said that these "loose sheets" were recovered from the raids conducted at Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivkumar's house. In addition, he said that these were xerox copies, the original of which was not given. 

  • Mar 22, 04:05 PM (IST)

    News Flash | BJP ally Shiv Sena has released its first list of 21 candidates from Maharashtra. 

  • Mar 22, 04:04 PM (IST)
  • Mar 22, 04:03 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress MP Ananda Bhaskar has resigned from the party, CNN News18 has reported. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh.  

  • Mar 22, 03:50 PM (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa, BJP on Congress' accusation of bribing senior BJP leaders: They have planted the story in the media to gain mileage in the upcoming elections. Issues raised by Congress leaders are irrelevant and false. I'm discussing with the senior advocates to file a defamation case against the concerned person also.

  • Mar 22, 03:45 PM (IST)
  • Mar 22, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Update: The Madras High Court has dismissed the petition seeking to defer the election date for Madurai parliamentary constituency, citing the Chithirai festival. Election Commission has extended voting time by two hours in Madurai.

  • Mar 22, 03:23 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress' Jitin Prasada refutes rumors of joining the BJP.

  • Mar 22, 02:39 PM (IST)
  • Mar 22, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections 

    Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has alleged that Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has been engaging in acts of corruption. Citing a Caravan Magazine  report, Surjewala alleged that Yeddyurappa has given a total sum of Rs 1800 crore as bribe to various BJP leaders including veterans LK Advani and MM Joshi, and cabinet ministers Arun Jaitley and Rajnath Singh.  

  • Mar 22, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined BJP on March 22. He joined the party in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad. "I am joining this party (BJP) after getting influenced by PM Narendra Modi's vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity to join this platform," said Gambhir after joing the BJP.

  • Mar 21, 09:41 PM (IST)

    Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) announces all 17 candidates from Telangana
    K Kavitha (Nizamabad), B Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), B Venkatesh Netakani (Peddapalli), G Nagesh (Adilabad), BB Patil (Zahirabad), Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Medak); Pasunoori Dayakar (Warangal), Maloth Kavitha (Mahabubabad), Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam), Bura Narsaiah Goud (Bhongir), Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy (Nalgonda); Pothuganti Ramulu (Nagarkurnool), Manne Srinivasa Reddy (Mahabubnagar), G Ranjith Reddy (Chevella), T Sai Kiran Yadav (Secunderabad), Marri Rajasekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri) and Puste Srikanth (Hyderabad)

  • Mar 21, 09:27 PM (IST)

    BJP first list of candidates (7/7)

    BJP first list of candidates (7/7)
  • Mar 21, 09:27 PM (IST)

    BJP first list of candidates (6/7)

    BJP first list of candidates (6/7)
  • Mar 21, 09:26 PM (IST)

    BJP first list of candidates (5/7)

    BJP first list of candidates (5/7)
  • Mar 21, 09:25 PM (IST)

    BJP first list of candidates (4/7)

    BJP first list of candidates (4/7)
  • Mar 21, 09:25 PM (IST)

    BJP first list of candidates (3/7)

    BJP first list of candidates (3/7)
  • Mar 21, 09:24 PM (IST)

    BJP first list of candidates (2/7)

    BJP first list of candidates (2/7)
  • Mar 21, 09:23 PM (IST)

    BJP first list of candidates (1/7)

    BJP first list of candidates (1/7)
  • Mar 21, 08:18 PM (IST)
  • Mar 21, 08:14 PM (IST)

    BJP has also finalised names of all 17 party candidates from Bihar and sent the list its state unit which will announce it jointly with allies.

