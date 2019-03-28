App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 28, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi hints she may contest from Varanasi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 28, 09:21 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 09:16 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 09:06 PM (IST)

    Just In | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hints that she may contest from Varanasi, according to reports. Varanasi is PM Modi's constituency. 

  • Mar 28, 07:29 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 07:14 PM (IST)

    EC to complete inquiry in PM Modi 'Mission Shakti' address tomorrow 

    Election Commission on PM Modi's 'Mission' Shakti' address to nation: Written to all stakeholders, including DD and AIR about the source of the feed. DD and AIR have replied, we are examining. We aim to complete the inquiry by tomorrow. 

  • Mar 28, 06:31 PM (IST)

    Just In | Tej Pratap Yadav, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's son has resigned as the chief of RJD youth wing, News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 28, 06:24 PM (IST)

    Just In | Police raids to arrest former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh's son-in-law Puneet Gupta, News18 has reported. Puneet is reportedly wanted in a Rs 50 crore scam related to purchase of equipment for a government hospital. 

  • Mar 28, 06:16 PM (IST)

    PM Modi concludes his public address in Akhnoor, Jammu with his mantra of 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar'. 

  • Mar 28, 06:15 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: This government is also taking care of Pakistani refugees and those who come from PoK to seek asylum in our country. 

  • Mar 28, 06:13 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: We have worked for the poor as well as the middle class. We have made income up to Rs. 5 lakh tax free in this Interim Budget. 

  • Mar 28, 06:11 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 06:10 PM (IST)

    PM Modi : The NC and the PDP have betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They have stalled the projects for development and steering the youth of the course. 

  • Mar 28, 06:03 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: अगर जम्मू के लोगों को चौकीदार पर विश्वास है तो महामिलावटी लोगों महागिरावट तय है |

  • Mar 28, 06:03 PM (IST)

    PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K

    PM Modi: BJP hopes that the state gets an impetus in education with more number of AIIMS, IITs and IIMs. We hope that the Ring road becomes the heart of road transport in state. 

    We have created 42,000 government posts in J&K.

  • Mar 28, 05:56 PM (IST)

    PM Modi:  Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the troubles the state of Jammu & Kashmir faces today. 

    It is due to them that Kashmiri Pandits faced so much troubles.

    Unfortunately, national security is not a priority for them.

    What only matters for them is being in power

  • Mar 28, 05:55 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Terror funding is being curbed in the state. At the same time, NC, PDP are having sleepless nights. They are indulging in hitting out at the chowkidaar.

  • Mar 28, 05:55 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Terror funding is being curbed in the state. At the same time, NC, PDP are having sleepless nights. They are indulging in hitting out at the chowkidaar.

  • Mar 28, 05:53 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 05:47 PM (IST)

    PM Modi:  This is the Congress' desperate measure to remove the chowkidaar, so that the mahamilavati take the throne in Delhi. 

  • Mar 28, 05:45 PM (IST)

    PM Modi : Whenever the Congress gives out statements, which are not in favour of the national security, Pakistan applauds.

  • Mar 28, 05:44 PM (IST)

    PM Modi:  During the Balakot air strike, when India attacked terrorists, the Congress is giving out statements which are not in favour of the nation 

  • Mar 28, 05:43 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Is it the same Sardar Valabhbhai Patel's Congess who had tried tooth and nail to unite various states and make a free India.

  • Mar 28, 05:41 PM (IST)

    PM Modi : When you vote for the BJP, terrorists will be shaken. Not only that, the tremors will be felt across the border also. Those who run the factory of terrorism across the border, are now in fear. They thin at least a hundred times before crossing the border and attacking our land. This is an unprecedented achievement. 

  • Mar 28, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu

    PM Modi: I salute the place where the Dogra community has given the country many brave jawans. We are still inspired by Prem Nath Dogra. I am happy that when I have set out to reach out to the people of this country ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, I came to Jammu first.

  • Mar 28, 05:33 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 05:32 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 05:11 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 05:07 PM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 05:05 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.