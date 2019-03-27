App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 27, 2019 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: PM's address to nation being examined, says EC

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 27, 10:05 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 08:44 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 07:58 PM (IST)

    People must know about BJP's 'jumlebazi', Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress workers

    Campaigning in her brother Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today asked party workers to reach out to the villages and expose what she called was the BJP's "jumlebazi" or empty rhetoric.

    Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived here via Lucknow to hold a dialogue with the booth level presidents as part of the party's 'humara booth, humara gaurav' campaign, remained closeted with representatives of Amethi for around two hours at the A H Inter College in Musafirkhana.

    Read more here

  • Mar 27, 07:21 PM (IST)

    Just In |  Priyanka Gandhi says that she wants to focus on party work at this point but will be ready to contest elections "if the party wants". 

  • Mar 27, 06:47 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 06:34 PM (IST)

    Just In | The Election Commission of India will look into "an active transcript" of PM Modi's speech today. The transcript will be sought from the government and the "urgency of the address will be looked into," an ECI source told News18.  

  • Mar 27, 06:32 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 04:43 PM (IST)

    Update: Mamata Banerjee questions the timing of the DRDO programme, says that the announcement was political. 

  • Mar 27, 04:37 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 04:17 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 04:09 PM (IST)

    TMC releases manifesto, Mamata Banerjee says want a judicial inquiry into demonetisation 

    West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has demanded a judicial inquiry "with SC judge" into demonetisation. Banerjee, while releasing the TMC manifesto, said that the party's focus would be on unemployment in India, policies for farmers and women empowerment, among others. 

  • Mar 27, 04:05 PM (IST)

    Just In | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says that each state has its own "sentiment and own issues" while releasing the TMC manifesto. "The next government will be based on a common minimum programme," Banerjee said, News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 27, 02:51 PM (IST)

    BJP especially congratulates PM Modi for giving a vision to India's space doctrine: Arun Jaitley 

  • Mar 27, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Those who pat their backs for their failures should remember that their story of failure is long, says Arun Jaitley, referring to the previous Congress governments.  

  • Mar 27, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Just In | Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajyavardhan Rathore addressing a joint press conference on 'Mission Shakti'. 

  • Mar 27, 02:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Update: Actress Urmila Matondkar has joined Congress in presence of party president Rahul Gandhi.

    “I am not here only for the election. I am here to stay. I am here because I believe in Congress’ ideology,” Matondkar has said.

  • Mar 27, 01:45 PM (IST)

    BJP has released a list of three Lok Sabha candidates in Gujarat:

    Panchmahal: Ratan Singh
    Porbandar: Ramesh Dhaduk
    Banaskantha: Prabhat Bhai Patel

  • Mar 27, 01:36 PM (IST)

    Update: Sitting BJP MP from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh Anshul Verma has joined the Samajwadi Party (SP).

  • Mar 27, 01:27 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 01:25 PM (IST)

    Here's what PM Modi's address was about: India successfully conducted an anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile test, becoming the fourth country to do so. The announcement was made by the prime minister.

    Read the full story here

  • Mar 27, 12:12 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation between 11:45 am and 12:00 pm today with an “important message”.

    For the latest news and live updates, follow our LIVE BLOG

  • Mar 27, 10:46 AM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 09:44 AM (IST)

    Urmila Matondkar to join Congress?

    Reports suggest that actress Urmila Matondkar will be meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi today and is likely to join the party. It was earlier speculated that Matondkar would be Congress’ candidate from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

  • Mar 27, 09:31 AM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Update: EC has written to Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why pictures of PM Modi have not been removed from rail tickets and Air India boarding passes even after Model Code of Conduct has come into effect. They have been asked to submit a reply within three days.

  • Mar 27, 09:07 AM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.