Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: PM's address to nation being examined, says EC

Mar 27, 2019 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
YSR Congress to file defamation case against Farooq Abdullah
The YSR Congress on Wednesday said it would file a defamation case against National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah for alleging that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy offered Rs 1,500 crore to the Congress if it made him Chief Minister of the then united Andhra Pradesh.
People must know about BJP's 'jumlebazi', Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress workers
Campaigning in her brother Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today asked party workers to reach out to the villages and expose what she called was the BJP's "jumlebazi" or empty rhetoric.
Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived here via Lucknow to hold a dialogue with the booth level presidents as part of the party's 'humara booth, humara gaurav' campaign, remained closeted with representatives of Amethi for around two hours at the A H Inter College in Musafirkhana.
Read more here.
Mamata Banerjee promises probe into demonetisation, to bring back Planning Commission
Releasing the party's manifesto, Banerjee said the 100 days' work scheme would be increased to 200 days and the wages would also be doubled under it.
Just In | Priyanka Gandhi says that she wants to focus on party work at this point but will be ready to contest elections "if the party wants".
Just In | The Election Commission of India will look into "an active transcript" of PM Modi's speech today. The transcript will be sought from the government and the "urgency of the address will be looked into," an ECI source told News18.
Update: Mamata Banerjee questions the timing of the DRDO programme, says that the announcement was political.
TMC releases manifesto, Mamata Banerjee says want a judicial inquiry into demonetisation
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has demanded a judicial inquiry "with SC judge" into demonetisation. Banerjee, while releasing the TMC manifesto, said that the party's focus would be on unemployment in India, policies for farmers and women empowerment, among others.
Just In | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says that each state has its own "sentiment and own issues" while releasing the TMC manifesto. "The next government will be based on a common minimum programme," Banerjee said, News18 has reported.
BJP especially congratulates PM Modi for giving a vision to India's space doctrine: Arun Jaitley
Those who pat their backs for their failures should remember that their story of failure is long, says Arun Jaitley, referring to the previous Congress governments.
Just In | Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajyavardhan Rathore addressing a joint press conference on 'Mission Shakti'.
Update: Actress Urmila Matondkar has joined Congress in presence of party president Rahul Gandhi.
“I am not here only for the election. I am here to stay. I am here because I believe in Congress’ ideology,” Matondkar has said.
BJP has released a list of three Lok Sabha candidates in Gujarat:
Panchmahal: Ratan Singh
Porbandar: Ramesh Dhaduk
Banaskantha: Prabhat Bhai Patel
Update: Sitting BJP MP from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh Anshul Verma has joined the Samajwadi Party (SP).
Here's what PM Modi's address was about: India successfully conducted an anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile test, becoming the fourth country to do so. The announcement was made by the prime minister.
Read the full story here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation between 11:45 am and 12:00 pm today with an “important message”.
Urmila Matondkar to join Congress?
Reports suggest that actress Urmila Matondkar will be meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi today and is likely to join the party. It was earlier speculated that Matondkar would be Congress’ candidate from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.
Update: EC has written to Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why pictures of PM Modi have not been removed from rail tickets and Air India boarding passes even after Model Code of Conduct has come into effect. They have been asked to submit a reply within three days.