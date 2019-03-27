Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: PM's address to nation being examined, says EC

People must know about BJP's 'jumlebazi', Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress workers

Campaigning in her brother Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today asked party workers to reach out to the villages and expose what she called was the BJP's "jumlebazi" or empty rhetoric.

Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived here via Lucknow to hold a dialogue with the booth level presidents as part of the party's 'humara booth, humara gaurav' campaign, remained closeted with representatives of Amethi for around two hours at the A H Inter College in Musafirkhana.

