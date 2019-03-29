Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: PM Modi to raise poll fever in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi in Haryana

Live now
Mar 29, 2019 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing on Friday an election rally in Telangana, where the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is on a high after last year's splendid victory in the Assembly polls.
The Congress late Thursday night issued a list of 31 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from Jodhpur and former BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra from Barmer.
The party's latest list has 19 candidates for Rajasthan and six each for Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
(Image: Twitter/@INCIndia)
Just In | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hints that she may contest from Varanasi, according to reports. Varanasi is PM Modi's constituency.
EC to complete inquiry in PM Modi 'Mission Shakti' address tomorrow
Election Commission on PM Modi's 'Mission' Shakti' address to nation: Written to all stakeholders, including DD and AIR about the source of the feed. DD and AIR have replied, we are examining. We aim to complete the inquiry by tomorrow.
Tej Pratap Yadav resigns as RJD students wing mentor
The sudden development comes as a major embarrassment to the party which has been beset by speculations of fierce rivalry between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.
Just In | Tej Pratap Yadav, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's son has resigned as the chief of RJD youth wing, News18 has reported.
Just In | Police raids to arrest former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh's son-in-law Puneet Gupta, News18 has reported. Puneet is reportedly wanted in a Rs 50 crore scam related to purchase of equipment for a government hospital.
PM Modi concludes his public address in Akhnoor, Jammu with his mantra of 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar'.
PM Modi: This government is also taking care of Pakistani refugees and those who come from PoK to seek asylum in our country.
PM Modi: We have worked for the poor as well as the middle class. We have made income up to Rs. 5 lakh tax free in this Interim Budget.
PM Modi : The NC and the PDP have betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They have stalled the projects for development and steering the youth of the course.
PM Modi: अगर जम्मू के लोगों को चौकीदार पर विश्वास है तो महामिलावटी लोगों महागिरावट तय है |
PM Modi: BJP hopes that the state gets an impetus in education with more number of AIIMS, IITs and IIMs. We hope that the Ring road becomes the heart of road transport in state.
We have created 42,000 government posts in J&K.
PM Modi: Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the troubles the state of Jammu & Kashmir faces today.
It is due to them that Kashmiri Pandits faced so much troubles.
Unfortunately, national security is not a priority for them.
What only matters for them is being in power
PM Modi: Terror funding is being curbed in the state. At the same time, NC, PDP are having sleepless nights. They are indulging in hitting out at the chowkidaar.
PM Modi: This is the Congress' desperate measure to remove the chowkidaar, so that the mahamilavati take the throne in Delhi.
PM Modi : Whenever the Congress gives out statements, which are not in favour of the national security, Pakistan applauds.
PM Modi: During the Balakot air strike, when India attacked terrorists, the Congress is giving out statements which are not in favour of the nation
PM Modi: Is it the same Sardar Valabhbhai Patel's Congess who had tried tooth and nail to unite various states and make a free India.
PM Modi : When you vote for the BJP, terrorists will be shaken. Not only that, the tremors will be felt across the border also. Those who run the factory of terrorism across the border, are now in fear. They thin at least a hundred times before crossing the border and attacking our land. This is an unprecedented achievement.
PM Modi: I salute the place where the Dogra community has given the country many brave jawans. We are still inspired by Prem Nath Dogra. I am happy that when I have set out to reach out to the people of this country ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, I came to Jammu first.