Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Nishad Party, JP(S) join SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh

On the infighting over the Tumkur parliamentary constituency, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda told ANI: I've worked as a Lok Sabha MP for 29 years, that's why I had said I won't contest elections.



I had decided to make sure Prajwal Revanna contests from Hassan. Farooq Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad and many leaders, including my friends, suggested me to contest.



I know when we took this decision it might have hurt the sitting MP from Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda. I don't want to hurt him. Congress leaders have conveyed everything to him...I chose to contest from Tumkur on the demand of many Congress and JD(S) leaders.



Congress gave the chief minister's post to us even when we won 37 seats. With the support of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, we formed the government in Karnataka. I'll campaign everywhere in the state. I'll also go to Andhra Pradesh as Chandrababu Naidu has invited me. We're secular parties, wherever required I'll go.