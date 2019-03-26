Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Nishad Party, JP(S) join SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh

Live now
Mar 26, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: Trinamool Congress is expected to launch its election manifesto tomorrow.
Nishad Party and Janvadi Party (Socialist) are now a part of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced.
Update: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Sheila Dikshit is expected to hold a press conference at 3.00 pm. The press conference is regarding Congress' possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reports suggest.
Giriraj's reluctance to contest from Begusarai comparable to kids' refusal to attend school: Kanhaiya Kumar
Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s "reluctance" to contest the general elections from Begusarai was comparable to a kid’s refusal to attend school in the event of failing to complete his homework, the CPI candidate from the seat Kanhaiya Kumar has said.
It's shocking. I stand with the party's decision. Let's not start asking questions. If we have to contribute to the country then we have to work for Modi ji: Tejaswini Ananth Kumar (wife of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar) who was not given BJP ticket from Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat. (ANI)
Update: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing three rallies in Rajasthan today. They rallies will be held in Ganganagar, Bundi and Jaipur.
Battle for West Bengal: BJP in bloody struggle with local rival for votes
Political differences have been erupting into tension and sometimes violence across India ahead of the general election in April-May, but it's particularly bad in West Bengal.
Update: Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Amethi and Rae Bareli on March 27-28 and Ayodhya on March 29.
BJP could field former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Bhopal to take on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, News18 has reported.
BJP released list of star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh
The list includes names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Uma Bharti, among others.
Names of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi is missing from the list 40 star campaigners, according to news agency ANI.
NEWS FLASH | BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi has announced that he has been asked by the party to not contest the Lok Sabha polls from his constituency Kanpur and elsewhere.
BJP announces names of 4 more candidates, fields Sanat Gadtia against Naveen Patnaik in Odisha Assembly polls
The BJP late last night released names of four more Lok Sabha candidates and announced its nominee for Odisha's Bijepur assembly constituency, the second seat from where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting the state polls.
Karnataka
Bangalore Rural: Ashawat Narain
Bangalore South: Tejaswi Surya
Uttar Pradesh
Hathras (SC): Rajveer Singh Balmiki
Assam
Nowgong: Rupak Sharma
Odisha (Assembly polls)
Bijepur: Sanat Gadtia (against BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik)
Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Time is right for 'PM Narendra Modi', makers bet big on the biopic
'PM Narendra Modi' has been in news after the launch of its trailer, with the Twitterati starting a meme fest and the Election Commission issuing a show-cause notice to Dainik Bhaskar and T-series for carrying an advertisement of the film
Just In | Milind Deora appointed the new president of Mumbai Congress, reports News18.
Arun Jaitley: Cross hangs on Congress' neck for letting down the poor of this country
Arun Jaitley: Indira Gandhi won elections on the issue of 'Garibi hatao', but she did not believe in increased productivity or generation of wealth, she only believed in redistribution of poverty.
Arun Jaitley: Their history has not been of eradicating poverty, nor has Congress given any means through which poverty can be eradicated
On the infighting over the Tumkur parliamentary constituency, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda told ANI: I've worked as a Lok Sabha MP for 29 years, that's why I had said I won't contest elections.
I had decided to make sure Prajwal Revanna contests from Hassan. Farooq Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad and many leaders, including my friends, suggested me to contest.
I know when we took this decision it might have hurt the sitting MP from Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda. I don't want to hurt him. Congress leaders have conveyed everything to him...I chose to contest from Tumkur on the demand of many Congress and JD(S) leaders.
Congress gave the chief minister's post to us even when we won 37 seats. With the support of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, we formed the government in Karnataka. I'll campaign everywhere in the state. I'll also go to Andhra Pradesh as Chandrababu Naidu has invited me. We're secular parties, wherever required I'll go.
Update: "Meeting was excellent we are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally of TMC in Andaman. We hope this relation evolves in future. I'm going to campaign for their candidate," says Kamal Haasan after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Howrah.
Update: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan meets Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna in Howrah, reports news agency ANI.