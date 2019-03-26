App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 26, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Nishad Party, JP(S) join SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 26, 12:46 PM (IST)

    Update: Trinamool Congress is expected to launch its election manifesto tomorrow.

  • Mar 26, 12:42 PM (IST)

    Nishad Party and Janvadi Party (Socialist) are now a part of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced.

  • Mar 26, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Update: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Sheila Dikshit is expected to hold a press conference at 3.00 pm. The press conference is regarding Congress' possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reports suggest.

  • Mar 26, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Giriraj's reluctance to contest from Begusarai comparable to kids' refusal to attend school: Kanhaiya Kumar

    Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s "reluctance" to contest the general elections from Begusarai was comparable to a kid’s refusal to attend school in the event of failing to complete his homework, the CPI candidate from the seat Kanhaiya Kumar has said.

    Read the full story here

  • Mar 26, 11:49 AM (IST)

    It's shocking. I stand with the party's decision. Let's not start asking questions. If we have to contribute to the country then we have to work for Modi ji: Tejaswini Ananth Kumar (wife of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar) who was not given BJP ticket from Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat. (ANI)

  • Mar 26, 11:31 AM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 11:13 AM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Update: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing three rallies in Rajasthan today. They rallies will be held in Ganganagar, Bundi and Jaipur.

  • Mar 26, 10:54 AM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 09:42 AM (IST)

    Update: Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Amethi and Rae Bareli on March 27-28 and Ayodhya on March 29.

  • Mar 26, 08:59 AM (IST)

    BJP could field former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Bhopal to take on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, News18 has reported.

  • Mar 26, 08:35 AM (IST)

    BJP released list of star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh

    The list includes names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Uma Bharti, among others.

    Names of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi is missing from the list 40 star campaigners, according to news agency ANI.

  • Mar 26, 08:25 AM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi has announced that he has been asked by the party to not contest the Lok Sabha polls from his constituency Kanpur and elsewhere.

  • Mar 26, 08:22 AM (IST)

    BJP announces names of 4 more candidates, fields Sanat Gadtia against Naveen Patnaik in Odisha Assembly polls

    The BJP late last night released names of four more Lok Sabha candidates and announced its nominee for Odisha's Bijepur assembly constituency, the second seat from where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting the state polls.

    Karnataka
    Bangalore Rural: Ashawat Narain
    Bangalore South: Tejaswi Surya

    Uttar Pradesh
    Hathras (SC): Rajveer Singh Balmiki

    Assam
    Nowgong: Rupak Sharma

    Odisha (Assembly polls)
    Bijepur: Sanat Gadtia (against BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik)

  • Mar 25, 10:17 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 09:09 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 08:46 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 07:30 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 07:29 PM (IST)

    Just In | Milind Deora appointed the new president of Mumbai Congress, reports News18. 

  • Mar 25, 07:26 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley: Cross hangs on Congress' neck for letting down the poor of this country 

  • Mar 25, 07:22 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 07:13 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley: Indira Gandhi won elections on the issue of 'Garibi hatao', but she did not believe in increased productivity or generation of wealth, she only believed in redistribution of poverty.  

  • Mar 25, 07:12 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley: Their history has not been of eradicating poverty, nor has Congress given any means through which poverty can be eradicated

  • Mar 25, 06:53 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 05:51 PM (IST)

    On the infighting over the Tumkur parliamentary constituency, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda told ANI: I've worked as a Lok Sabha MP for 29 years, that's why I had said I won't contest elections.

    I had decided to make sure Prajwal Revanna contests from Hassan. Farooq Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad and many leaders, including my friends, suggested me to contest.
     

    I know when we took this decision it might have hurt the sitting MP from Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda. I don't want to hurt him. Congress leaders have conveyed everything to him...I chose to contest from Tumkur on the demand of many Congress and JD(S) leaders.
     

    Congress gave the chief minister's post to us even when we won 37 seats. With the support of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, we formed the government in Karnataka. I'll campaign everywhere in the state. I'll also go to Andhra Pradesh as Chandrababu Naidu has invited me. We're secular parties, wherever required I'll go.

  • Mar 25, 04:58 PM (IST)

    Update: "Meeting was excellent we are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally of TMC in Andaman. We hope this relation evolves in future. I'm going to campaign for their candidate," says Kamal Haasan after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Howrah. 

  • Mar 25, 04:54 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Update: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan meets Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna in Howrah, reports news agency ANI. 

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.