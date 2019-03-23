Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: NDA releases first list from Bihar, Ravi Shankar Prasad to contest from Patna Sahib

Live now
Mar 23, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Patna Sahib, the parliamentary constituency of the party leader Shatrughan Sinha.
The BJP has replaced four sitting MPs in Maharashtra in its third list of six candidates from the state, and has fielded a woman candidate from Baramati, the bastion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, against sitting MP Supriya Sule.
The Congress on March 22 released the seventh list of its 35 candidates for the April-May Lok Sabha election and shifted Uttar Pradesh state unit chief Raj Babbar from Moradabad to Fatehpur Sikri, the party said in a statement.
The party has nominated Imran Pratapgarhiya from Moradabad where Babbar's candidature was announced earlier.
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
The BJP has released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls containing 36 names, which included 23 nominees for Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the general election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha. (PTI)
Key events on March 23 • Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Purnea & Malda • Rahul rally in Malda on March 23 • Congress & NCP to announce Maharashtra seat-sharing
JUST IN | Madras High Court today, set aside the election of AIADMK legislator late AK Bose from Tiruparankundram Assembly Constituency in Tamil Nadu in 2016 by-election.
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Janata Dal (United) has released their second list of candidates who will contest Lok Sabha elections from Arunachal Pradesh. The party is fighting Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time.
JUST IN: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway. Speculation around second list being released today, CNN News18 reports.
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
The 'slapgate' has come back to haunt Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who strirred controversy in 2017. Shiv Sena has denied him a party ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
In 2017, Ravindra Gaikwad was accused of slapping Air India staffer with his footwear. The incident had occurred at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
Update: Election Commission gets ISI report on counting VVPAT slips, decision soon.
Himanta Biswa Sarma not to contest Lok Sabha polls now, to focus on North East: Amit Shah
Despite the state unit recommending his name for the Lok Sabha elections, Sarma has been asked to concentrate on developing the state and strengthening the party's base in the North East, Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi on Thursday night.
Update: Deepa Jayakumar (niece of Jayalalithaa) extends support to AIADMK.
RJD spokesperson Manoj K Jha: Mahagathbandhan is a natural alliance... it is to save the Constitution.
Update: Congress may field Govindaraju (accused in Diarygate) from Bengaluru South.
National spokesperson of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Manoj Jha revealed the seat sharing arrangement between the allies of grand Alliance in Bihar at a press conference :
Rashtriya Janata Dal – 20,
Congress – 9,
Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) – 3,
Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) – 5,
Mukesh Sahni's Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP) – 3
Communist Party of India (Marxist) – 1 on RJD quota.
Total parliamentary seats – 40
JUST IN | Congress-RJD seal the deal in Bihar. Conress to contest on 9 seats while RJD to contest on 20 seats. The remaining 11 seats will be left for other regional allies.
JUST IN | RJD state chief Ram Chandra Purve releases first list of candidates
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses the media.
He attacks the Congress for the allegations made against BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa over alleged bribes given to top leaders of the BJP, including Arun Jaitley and LK Advani.
In response to the question on why the matter was not told to the Anti Corruption Bureau or Karnataka's Lokayukta, the Income Tax department said that they couldn't authenticate the "genuineness of the loose sheets". The Income Tax Department has sent the signatures of BS Yeddyurappa to the Cenral Forensic Laboratory.
Prasad said that these "loose sheets" were recovered from the raids conducted at Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivkumar's house. In addition, he said that these were xerox copies, the original of which was not given.
News Flash | BJP ally Shiv Sena has released its first list of 21 candidates from Maharashtra.
Update: Congress MP Ananda Bhaskar has resigned from the party, CNN News18 has reported. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh.
Citing media report, Congress seeks probe into allegations of pay-offs to BJP leaders
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, addressing a press conference, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward and clarify whether bribes to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore were taken by the BJP leaders or not.
BS Yeddyurappa, BJP on Congress' accusation of bribing senior BJP leaders: They have planted the story in the media to gain mileage in the upcoming elections. Issues raised by Congress leaders are irrelevant and false. I'm discussing with the senior advocates to file a defamation case against the concerned person also.
Update: The Madras High Court has dismissed the petition seeking to defer the election date for Madurai parliamentary constituency, citing the Chithirai festival. Election Commission has extended voting time by two hours in Madurai.
JUST IN | Congress' Jitin Prasada refutes rumors of joining the BJP.