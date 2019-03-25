App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 25, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: NCP manifesto states party will open talks with Pakistan, discuss terrorism

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 25, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Update: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan meets Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna in Howrah, reports news agency ANI. 

  • Mar 25, 04:30 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 04:05 PM (IST)

    The NCP manifesto states that the party will "open talks with Pakistan" during which it will insist on "discussing terrorism," News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 25, 03:56 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 03:37 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 03:32 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 02:35 PM (IST)

    If you are sure about defeat, you can promise moon: Ram Madhav 

    Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's announcement, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said that "if you are sure about defeat, you can promise moon". 

    "Who takes it seriously? Already under different schemes poor families get much more support. Is it in addition to those schemes or they all will be subsumed in it?" Madhav asked. 

  • Mar 25, 02:12 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: I don't want to be a Mahatma, just that I don't want two Indias 

  • Mar 25, 02:11 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi:  Final assault on poverty is now beginning. 

  • Mar 25, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: It's an extremely powerful, dynamic, well-thought-out idea. 

  • Mar 25, 02:05 PM (IST)

    "Five crore families, 25 crore people will get the direct benefit of this scheme. Every calculation has been made," says Rahul Gandhi 

  • Mar 25, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: If Narendra Modi can give money to the rich, Congress party will give the money to the poor. 

  • Mar 25, 02:03 PM (IST)

    Congress party also guarantees Rs 72,000 to poor families annually: Rahul Gandhi 

  • Mar 25, 02:02 PM (IST)

    Congress party will provide income support to people earning less than Rs 12,000: Rahul Gandhi 

  • Mar 25, 02:00 PM (IST)

    "Congress has decided that the poor people of India will be provided with justice through the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme. I will give you the details of that scheme today," says Congress president Rahul Gandhi. 

  • Mar 25, 01:51 PM (IST)

    Update: Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza says that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is "a Siberian bird" who is missing Babar and hence going to "find some remains of him in Ayodhya". 

  • Mar 25, 01:42 PM (IST)

    Update: Sachin Choudhary will replace Rashid Alvi as the Congress candidate from Amroha, News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 25, 01:06 PM (IST)

    Update: Former Odisha DGP & DG CRPF Prakash Mishra to contest from parliamentary constituency of Cuttack in Odisha. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

  • Mar 25, 01:05 PM (IST)

    Congress MP from Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda: I have filed my nomination as a Congress candidate. I request to my leader and leaders of JD(S) to reconsider their decision and to give the ticket to me only. I am confident that I will get back the seat.

  • Mar 25, 01:03 PM (IST)

    Update: The Supreme Court on April 1 will hear a plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders against the use of voter verified paper trail, or VVPAT, during the General Elections.

  • Mar 25, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Update: Rebel Congress MP Muddahanume Gowda files his nomination in Tumakuru, where he will stand as an Independent candidate, against JD(S) veteran HD Deve Gowda.

  • Mar 25, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Update: Supreme Court has banned political slogans, pictures of politicians and advertisements in public places in Tamil Nadu.

  • Mar 25, 12:54 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 12:04 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Congress divided on alliance with AAP, final decision pending, reports News18

  • Mar 25, 11:29 AM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 10:28 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: Kharbela Swain, founder of political party Utkal Bharat, joins BJP.

    Swain is a former BJP MP from Odisha.
     

  • Mar 25, 09:46 AM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 08:39 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi to meet Delhi Congress leaders at 10 am today to discuss alliance with AAP, reports News18. 

  • Mar 25, 08:31 AM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.