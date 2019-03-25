Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: NCP manifesto states party will open talks with Pakistan, discuss terrorism

Live now
Mar 25, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan meets Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna in Howrah, reports news agency ANI.
The NCP manifesto states that the party will "open talks with Pakistan" during which it will insist on "discussing terrorism," News18 has reported.
If you are sure about defeat, you can promise moon: Ram Madhav
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's announcement, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said that "if you are sure about defeat, you can promise moon".
"Who takes it seriously? Already under different schemes poor families get much more support. Is it in addition to those schemes or they all will be subsumed in it?" Madhav asked.
Rahul Gandhi: I don't want to be a Mahatma, just that I don't want two Indias
Rahul Gandhi: Final assault on poverty is now beginning.
Rahul Gandhi: It's an extremely powerful, dynamic, well-thought-out idea.
"Five crore families, 25 crore people will get the direct benefit of this scheme. Every calculation has been made," says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi: If Narendra Modi can give money to the rich, Congress party will give the money to the poor.
Congress party also guarantees Rs 72,000 to poor families annually: Rahul Gandhi
Congress party will provide income support to people earning less than Rs 12,000: Rahul Gandhi
"Congress has decided that the poor people of India will be provided with justice through the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme. I will give you the details of that scheme today," says Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Update: Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza says that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is "a Siberian bird" who is missing Babar and hence going to "find some remains of him in Ayodhya".
Update: Sachin Choudhary will replace Rashid Alvi as the Congress candidate from Amroha, News18 has reported.
Update: Former Odisha DGP & DG CRPF Prakash Mishra to contest from parliamentary constituency of Cuttack in Odisha. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.
Congress MP from Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda: I have filed my nomination as a Congress candidate. I request to my leader and leaders of JD(S) to reconsider their decision and to give the ticket to me only. I am confident that I will get back the seat.
Update: The Supreme Court on April 1 will hear a plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders against the use of voter verified paper trail, or VVPAT, during the General Elections.
Update: Rebel Congress MP Muddahanume Gowda files his nomination in Tumakuru, where he will stand as an Independent candidate, against JD(S) veteran HD Deve Gowda.
Update: Supreme Court has banned political slogans, pictures of politicians and advertisements in public places in Tamil Nadu.
JUST IN: Congress divided on alliance with AAP, final decision pending, reports News18
JUST IN: Kharbela Swain, founder of political party Utkal Bharat, joins BJP.
Swain is a former BJP MP from Odisha.
Rahul Gandhi to meet Delhi Congress leaders at 10 am today to discuss alliance with AAP, reports News18.