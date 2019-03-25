Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Milind Deora appointed Mumbai Congress chief

Live now
Mar 25, 2019 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Just In | Milind Deora appointed the new president of Mumbai Congress, reports News18.
Arun Jaitley: Cross hangs on Congress' neck for letting down the poor of this country
Arun Jaitley: Indira Gandhi won elections on the issue of 'Garibi hatao', but she did not believe in increased productivity or generation of wealth, she only believed in redistribution of poverty.
Arun Jaitley: Their history has not been of eradicating poverty, nor has Congress given any means through which poverty can be eradicated
On the infighting over the Tumkur parliamentary constituency, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda told ANI: I've worked as a Lok Sabha MP for 29 years, that's why I had said I won't contest elections.
I had decided to make sure Prajwal Revanna contests from Hassan. Farooq Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad and many leaders, including my friends, suggested me to contest.
I know when we took this decision it might have hurt the sitting MP from Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda. I don't want to hurt him. Congress leaders have conveyed everything to him...I chose to contest from Tumkur on the demand of many Congress and JD(S) leaders.
Congress gave the chief minister's post to us even when we won 37 seats. With the support of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, we formed the government in Karnataka. I'll campaign everywhere in the state. I'll also go to Andhra Pradesh as Chandrababu Naidu has invited me. We're secular parties, wherever required I'll go.
Update: "Meeting was excellent we are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally of TMC in Andaman. We hope this relation evolves in future. I'm going to campaign for their candidate," says Kamal Haasan after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Howrah.
Update: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan meets Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna in Howrah, reports news agency ANI.
The NCP manifesto states that the party will "open talks with Pakistan" during which it will insist on "discussing terrorism," News18 has reported.
If you are sure about defeat, you can promise moon: Ram Madhav
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's announcement, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said that "if you are sure about defeat, you can promise moon".
"Who takes it seriously? Already under different schemes poor families get much more support. Is it in addition to those schemes or they all will be subsumed in it?" Madhav asked.
Rahul Gandhi: I don't want to be a Mahatma, just that I don't want two Indias
Rahul Gandhi: Final assault on poverty is now beginning.
Rahul Gandhi: It's an extremely powerful, dynamic, well-thought-out idea.
"Five crore families, 25 crore people will get the direct benefit of this scheme. Every calculation has been made," says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi: If Narendra Modi can give money to the rich, Congress party will give the money to the poor.
Congress party also guarantees Rs 72,000 to poor families annually: Rahul Gandhi
Congress party will provide income support to people earning less than Rs 12,000: Rahul Gandhi
"Congress has decided that the poor people of India will be provided with justice through the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme. I will give you the details of that scheme today," says Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Update: Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza says that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is "a Siberian bird" who is missing Babar and hence going to "find some remains of him in Ayodhya".
Update: Sachin Choudhary will replace Rashid Alvi as the Congress candidate from Amroha, News18 has reported.