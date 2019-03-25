App
Mar 25, 2019 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Milind Deora appointed Mumbai Congress chief

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 25, 09:09 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 08:46 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 07:30 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 07:29 PM (IST)

    Just In | Milind Deora appointed the new president of Mumbai Congress, reports News18. 

  • Mar 25, 07:26 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley: Cross hangs on Congress' neck for letting down the poor of this country 

  • Mar 25, 07:22 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 07:13 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley: Indira Gandhi won elections on the issue of 'Garibi hatao', but she did not believe in increased productivity or generation of wealth, she only believed in redistribution of poverty.  

  • Mar 25, 07:12 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley: Their history has not been of eradicating poverty, nor has Congress given any means through which poverty can be eradicated

  • Mar 25, 06:53 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 05:51 PM (IST)

    On the infighting over the Tumkur parliamentary constituency, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda told ANI: I've worked as a Lok Sabha MP for 29 years, that's why I had said I won't contest elections.

    I had decided to make sure Prajwal Revanna contests from Hassan. Farooq Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad and many leaders, including my friends, suggested me to contest.
     

    I know when we took this decision it might have hurt the sitting MP from Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda. I don't want to hurt him. Congress leaders have conveyed everything to him...I chose to contest from Tumkur on the demand of many Congress and JD(S) leaders.
     

    Congress gave the chief minister's post to us even when we won 37 seats. With the support of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, we formed the government in Karnataka. I'll campaign everywhere in the state. I'll also go to Andhra Pradesh as Chandrababu Naidu has invited me. We're secular parties, wherever required I'll go.

  • Mar 25, 04:58 PM (IST)

    Update: "Meeting was excellent we are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally of TMC in Andaman. We hope this relation evolves in future. I'm going to campaign for their candidate," says Kamal Haasan after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Howrah. 

  • Mar 25, 04:54 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Update: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan meets Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna in Howrah, reports news agency ANI. 

  • Mar 25, 04:30 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 04:05 PM (IST)

    The NCP manifesto states that the party will "open talks with Pakistan" during which it will insist on "discussing terrorism," News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 25, 03:56 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 03:37 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 03:32 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 02:35 PM (IST)

    If you are sure about defeat, you can promise moon: Ram Madhav 

    Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's announcement, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said that "if you are sure about defeat, you can promise moon". 

    "Who takes it seriously? Already under different schemes poor families get much more support. Is it in addition to those schemes or they all will be subsumed in it?" Madhav asked. 

  • Mar 25, 02:12 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: I don't want to be a Mahatma, just that I don't want two Indias 

  • Mar 25, 02:11 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi:  Final assault on poverty is now beginning. 

  • Mar 25, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: It's an extremely powerful, dynamic, well-thought-out idea. 

  • Mar 25, 02:05 PM (IST)

    "Five crore families, 25 crore people will get the direct benefit of this scheme. Every calculation has been made," says Rahul Gandhi 

  • Mar 25, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: If Narendra Modi can give money to the rich, Congress party will give the money to the poor. 

  • Mar 25, 02:03 PM (IST)

    Congress party also guarantees Rs 72,000 to poor families annually: Rahul Gandhi 

  • Mar 25, 02:02 PM (IST)

    Congress party will provide income support to people earning less than Rs 12,000: Rahul Gandhi 

  • Mar 25, 02:00 PM (IST)

    "Congress has decided that the poor people of India will be provided with justice through the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme. I will give you the details of that scheme today," says Congress president Rahul Gandhi. 

  • Mar 25, 01:51 PM (IST)

    Update: Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza says that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is "a Siberian bird" who is missing Babar and hence going to "find some remains of him in Ayodhya". 

  • Mar 25, 01:42 PM (IST)

    Update: Sachin Choudhary will replace Rashid Alvi as the Congress candidate from Amroha, News18 has reported. 

