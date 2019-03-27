Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh

Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Andhra Pradesh on March 31 to campaign for the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state as a mark of opposition unity.

Several other opposition leaders will also be going to Andhra Pradesh to campaign for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP, sources said. (PTI)