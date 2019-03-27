App
Mar 27, 2019 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 27, 09:44 AM (IST)

    Urmila Matondkar to join Congress?

    Reports suggest that actress Urmila Matondkar will be meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi today and is likely to join the party. It was earlier speculated that Matondkar would be Congress’ candidate from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

  • Mar 27, 09:31 AM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Update: EC has written to Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why pictures of PM Modi have not been removed from rail tickets and Air India boarding passes even after Model Code of Conduct has come into effect. They have been asked to submit a reply within three days.

  • Mar 27, 09:07 AM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 08:59 AM (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh

    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Andhra Pradesh on March 31 to campaign for the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state as a mark of opposition unity.

    Several other opposition leaders will also be going to Andhra Pradesh to campaign for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP, sources said. (PTI)

  • Mar 27, 08:32 AM (IST)

    Pravin Togadia releases list of 16 candidates

    Former VHP chief Pravin Togadia, who has formed the Hindusthan Nirman Dal, released the names of its Lok Sabha poll candidates from Uttar Pradesh.

    Speaking to reporters here, Togadia said the time has come for a new socio-political leadership in the country, as the political parties which ruled the nation, have not been able to fulfil the cultural, social and economic needs.

    Read the story here

  • Mar 26, 09:53 PM (IST)

    Election Commission appoints Gopal Mukherjee as Special Expenditure Observer for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, DD Goel for Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland.

    Shailendra Handa to be Special Expenditure Observer for Gujarat & Maharashtra & Madhu Mahajan for Tamil Nadu & Karnataka. 

    Election Commission of India has appointed KK Sharma, Retired DG BSF as Special Central Police Observer for West Bengal and Jharkhand. (ANI)

  • Mar 26, 09:17 PM (IST)

    Update: BJP leader Sushil Modi told news agency ANI that Giriraj Singh will contest from Begusarai (Bihar) only. He wanted to contest from Nawada. "But I have faith that Giriraj Singh Ji will not go against party's decision," Sushil Modi has said.

  • Mar 26, 09:14 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 09:14 PM (IST)

    AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar candidate fails to find proposers, nomination rejected

    Nomination of the Aam Aadmi Party's Shweta Sharma from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat was rejected on Tuesday as she failed to find 10 mandatory proposers, poll officials said.

    Ten mandatory proposers are required for any candidate who is not from a recognised national or regional party in a state, the officials said.

    Click here to read more

  • Mar 26, 07:05 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 06:29 PM (IST)

    Update: Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress on March 28, News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 26, 06:27 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 06:11 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 06:05 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | BJP announces more candidates for Uttar Pradesh. Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur while Varun Gandhi will contest from Pilibhit. Rita Bahuguna Joshi will be contesting from Allahabad. Jaya Prada, who joined BJP earlier today, will contest from Rampur. 

  • Mar 26, 05:46 PM (IST)

    "When Modi says he and his government did everything, what is he saying? Does he mean that before his government came to power... Air Force, Navy and Army did nothing for the nation?" asks Rahul Gandhi, News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 26, 05:30 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 04:23 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 04:22 PM (IST)

    UPDATE: BJP leader Subash Chouhan, who was recently appointed State Vice President, resigns from the party after he was not given ticket from Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency. He was the candidate from Bargarh in 2014. (ANI)

  • Mar 26, 04:21 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 03:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit in a press conference in Delhi said that the recently launched NYAY scheme of the Congress party for minimum income support to the poor families in the country is extraordinary. "It is the blueprint of a new India, we must celebrate this scheme," she said.

  • Mar 26, 03:34 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Speculation is rife that Congress President Rahul Gandhi wants former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan to contest from Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

  • Mar 26, 02:41 PM (IST)

    Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Sheila Dikshit has said that the final call on the alliance with AAP will be taken by party president Rahul Gandhi.

  • Mar 26, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is world's biggest liar: Shivraj Singh Chouhan 

    Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Rahul Gandhi "world's biggest liar" and said that he has not yet fulfilled his promise of waiving off farmers' loans, News18 has reported.

    "It is for the party to decide who will contest from Bhopal... but we will win Bhopal regardless of who contests..." Chouhan said on reports of his candidature from Bhopal, where Congress has fielded senior leader Digvijaya Singh.

  • Mar 26, 02:25 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 01:28 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 12:46 PM (IST)

    Update: Trinamool Congress is expected to launch its election manifesto tomorrow.

